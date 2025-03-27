Derry IPSC hosts Derry premiere of ‘The Big Lie Three: Censoring Palestine’

As part of Israeli Apartheid Week, the Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) will present a special screening of ‘The Big Lie Three: Censoring Palestine’.

The film will be shown in St. Columb's Hall at 7pm on Friday, March 28.

The documentary sheds light on ‘the suppression of Palestinian voices and the challenges of advocating for justice in the face of extraordinary media censorship’, the organisers state.

The film features interviews with prominent figures such as comedian Alexei Sayle and acclaimed filmmaker Ken Loach, offering unique perspectives on how the media in Britain and Ireland are failing to report the truth in regards to the Gaza genocide.

The event will also include a Q&A session with family members of the Filton 18.

Joining them will be activists from the Raytheon 9.

Members of the Bloody Sunday March Committee will also be present.

The event is free but pre-booking is strongly advised. Reserve at https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/film-screening-and-qa-w-filton-18-censoring-palestine-tickets-1279367254899?aff=oddtdtcreator