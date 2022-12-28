Derry Journal Review of the Year 2022: January

Tens of thousands from across Ireland and beyond gathered for the solemn commemorations as Derry remembered those who had been killed and wounded when Paratroopers opened fire in the Bogside on January 30, 1972 during an anti-internment march.

Events included family-led walks of remembrance, a march, and discussions reflecting on the terrible events of Bloody Sunday, their impact and the incredible, decades-long campaign for justice led by the families.

The Derry Journal, which in 1972 covered the events and carried a bone-chilling photo of the victims’ coffins lined up in St Mary’s Church in Creggan on its front page, produced a special 50th anniversary edition dedicated to the families and the people of Derry who were the wind at their back over those long years.

Relatives pass the mural on Westland Street depicting those killed Bloody Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney, DER2205GS – 016

We spoke to some of the relatives and the wider Derry public as they shared their memories about that day and the terrible toll it wrought.

Earlier in January, tributes poured in for popular young teacher Sean O’Kane who passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was only 41. Sean was a “gift from God”, his sister told mourners during his funeral.

Meanwhile, the murder of Co Offally teacher Ashling Murphy in Tullamore while she was out jogging triggered a massive response with rallies across Derry, Inishowen and across Ireland as people took a stand on the huge issue of violence against women.

Bloody SUnday 50 years on.

