Derry Palestine solidarity campaign running series of ‘Anti-Apartheid Week’ events

“Let’s keep talking about Gaza and Palestine.

"There are many great events taking place across Derry and beyond this week, including the following organised by Derry IPSC,” said its chairperson Catherine Hutton.

The events kick off with a pub quiz in Sandino’s on Wednesday, March 27, at 9pm.

On Friday, March 29, a family day for Palestine will take place from 12noon to 3pm in Creevagh Croí, St Bernadette’s Playgroup, Hazelbank. Admission is £1 with a face-painting, a bouncy castle, games and other fun activities.

At 7pm on Friday Jumana Manna’s 2022 film ‘Foragers’ following elderly Palestinians foraging for plant in the Golan Heights, the Galilee and Jerusalem will be screened in St. Columb’s Hall.