Gregory Campbell has claimed women born in the 1950s adversely affected by changes to the state pension age will conclude the British Government were prepared to resolve the pension demands of mineworkers but not theirs.

The DUP MP made the claim after the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Liz Kendall dashed the hopes of the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaign which has been calling for redress after rises to the state pension age.

The campaign was set up in 2015 in the wake of the fall out from the State Pension Act of 1995 that included plans to increase the women’s state pension age from 60 to 65.

Further rises to the state pension for women were introduced in legislation in 2011 affecting millions of women born in the 1950s.

The WASPI women have claimed the changes were poorly communicated to women who had believed they would be able to retire earlier than it subsequently transpired.

In March of this year the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) stipulated that the women should receive up to £2,950 in communication due to the problems in how the changes had been communicated.

Ms. Kendall, however, told the British House of Commons that a payment of between £1,000 and £2,950 per person would come at a total cost of between £3.5bn and £10.5bn and that the British Government could not afford this.

"Given that the vast majority of women knew the state pension age was increasing, the Government do not believe that paying a flat rate to all women, at a cost of up to £10.5bn, would be a fair or proportionate use of taxpayers’ money, not least when the previous Government failed to set aside a single penny for any compensation scheme and left us a £22 billion black hole in the public finances,” said the pensions secretary.

Mr. Campbell described the decision as ‘appalling’. He referred to Energy Secretary Ed Milliband’s decision in October to provide £1.5bn in money that was kept from the pensions of over 112,000 mineworkers.

“Many, many WASPI women will be appalled by the Secretary of State’s statement. When they look at today’s proceedings, would they be right in concluding that this Government were prepared to resolve the pensions of mineworkers, but not those of WASPI women?” asked the DUP MP.

The minister replied: “We are prepared to take difficult decisions if we think that they are fair and right. That is why we have taken this approach to the issue of how the state pension age increase was communicated between 2004 and 2007.

"We agree with what the ombudsman says about maladministration, and I have set out our three action points: to make sure we have a clear and detailed action plan to learn all the lessons, to give people sufficient notice in future if their state pension age increases, and to have a detailed programme of communication about the state pension going forward.

"Those are firm actions to show that we have learned the lessons from this report.”

SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan accused the British Government of backtracking on promises to deliver compensation.

“Women consistently carry a disproportionate burden of austerity and that generation in particular fell further behind their male counterparts in wage growth, rates of occupational pensions and financial security in retirement.

"These factors, plus the finding of maladministration, clearly merited recognition by the current Government and this decision will come as a real blow.

“Labour has made multiple promises to provide full compensation, so their recent U-turn on this is hard to understand, especially in the context of winter fuel cuts."

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin also slammed the move.

"The Labour Party’s recent decision to deny compensation to the WASPI campaigners is yet another significant betrayal of trust and a stark departure from pre-election promises by the British Labour Party.

"Starmer [Keir, the British Prime Minister] explicitly promised to support the WASPI women in their fight for justice.

"He said he would make addressing the financial hardships caused by the changes to the state pension age, an absolute priority.”

Colr. Harkin claimed that millions of people had been ‘betrayed yet again’ by what he branded ‘this horrible Red Tory government’.

"These women like so many others placed their trust in the Labour Party. Starmer’s leadership has been one big lurch to the right and an abandonment of everything that the Labour Party is supposed to stand for.”

In her statement at Westminster, Ms. Kendall said: “This has been an extremely difficult decision to take, but we believe it is the right course of action, and we are determined to learn all the lessons to ensure that this type of maladministration never happens again.

"First, we want to work with the ombudsman to develop a detailed action plan out of the report, so that every and all lessons are learned.

"Secondly, we are committed to setting clear and sufficient notice of any changes in the state pension age, so that people can properly plan for their retirement.

"Thirdly, I have tasked officials to develop a strategy for effective, timely and modern communication on the state pension that uses the most up-to-date methods, building on changes that have already been made, such as the online ‘check your state pension’ service that gives a personal forecast of a person’s state pension, including when they can take it, because one size rarely fits all.”