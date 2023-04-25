4 . Emmet Doyle, Aontú.

Emmet Doyle, Aontú. Aontú candidate Emmet Doyle served as councillor for the Ballyarnett District Electoral Area (DEA) from 2020 when he was co-opted by the party to replace Anne McCloskey. He contested the last election in May 2019 as an Independent candidate in the Moor DEA, receiving 496 votes (6.40%) in the Creggan, Bogside and Brandywell constituency. Previously, in the 2014 local elections, he stood for the SDLP in the Moor, receiving 676 votes (9.86%). In the last election of May 2019, Aontú candidate Anne McCloskey took a seat in Ballyarnett with 1,032 first preferences (10.78%). Photo: Supplied