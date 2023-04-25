News you can trust since 1772
Derry/Strabane Local Election 2023: Ballyarnett District Electoral Area – who is standing?

Nine candidates are standing in the Ballyarnett District Electoral Area in the local elections to Derry City and Strabane District Council on May 18.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 25th Apr 2023, 17:07 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 17:18 BST

The SDLP and Sinn Féin have both nominated three hopefuls with People Before Profit, Aontú and Alliance running one candidate each.

In 2019, eleven people contested the DEA, which covers Derry’s northern suburbs of Greater Shantallow, Galliagh and Culmore as far as the Donegal border.

The reduction from eleven to nine candidates can be accounted for by Sinn Féin’s decision to put forward a more conservative ticket of three nominees (rather than four in 2019) and the absence of an independent candidate.

The candidates in alphabetical order are: Colm Cavanagh (Alliance), Damien Doherty (People Before Profit Alliance), Emmet Doyle (Aontú), Sandra Duffy (Sinn Féin), Rory Farrell (SDLP), Catherine McDaid (SDLP), John McGowan (Sinn Féin), Patrick James Murphy (Sinn Féin), Brian Tierney (SDLP).

In the last local government election in 2019 the SDLP returned three councillors; Sinn Féin two and Aontú one.

The first preference tallies were as follows: ELECTED - SDLP Angela Dobbins 1,392 votes (14.54%); ELECTED – SDLP Brian Tierney 1,235 votes (12.90%); ELECTED – SDLP Rory Farrell 1,170 votes (12.22%); ELECTED – Aontú Anne McCloskey 1,032 votes (10.78%); ELECTED – Sinn Féin Sandra Duffy 899 votes (9.39%); ELECTED – Sinn Féin Aileen Mellon 848 votes (8.86%); People Before Profit Nuala Crilly 826 votes (8.63%); Sinn Féin Caoimhe McKnight 656 votes (6.85%); Independent Warren Robinson 639 votes (6.67%); Sinn Féin Neil McLaughlin 538 votes (5.62%); and Allliance Danny McCloskey 340 votes (3.55%).

Of a total Ballyarnett electorate of 17,425 electors, 9,575 (54.95%) valid votes were cast in the May 2019 poll, with the quota set at 1,368 votes.

There were 199 spoilt votes. Turnout was 56.09% (9,774 electors).

Colm Cavanagh, Alliance Party. Colm Cavanagh, a stalwart of the Alliance Party in Derry, is a veteran of many elections locally. In May 2016, he contested the Moor District Electoral Area (DEA), receiving 122 first preference votes (1.57%). In 2011, he ran for Alliance in the old Northland DEA of Derry City Council, and won 217 votes (2.3%). And in 2001, he contested the Waterside DEA of DCC, receiving 270 votes (2.6%). In the last local government election in May 2019 Alliance candidate Danny McCloskey received 340 first preference votes (3.55%) in the Ballyarnett DEA.

Damien Doherty, People Before Profit Alliance (PBPA). Damien Doherty, a workers’ rights campaigner, is contesting the Ballyarnett DEA for the People Before Profit Alliance. It is the second time PBPA have contested the district. In the last local government election in May 2019 PBPA candidate Nuala Crilly received 826 first preference votes (8.63%) in Ballyarnett.

Emmet Doyle, Aontú. Aontú candidate Emmet Doyle served as councillor for the Ballyarnett District Electoral Area (DEA) from 2020 when he was co-opted by the party to replace Anne McCloskey. He contested the last election in May 2019 as an Independent candidate in the Moor DEA, receiving 496 votes (6.40%) in the Creggan, Bogside and Brandywell constituency. Previously, in the 2014 local elections, he stood for the SDLP in the Moor, receiving 676 votes (9.86%). In the last election of May 2019, Aontú candidate Anne McCloskey took a seat in Ballyarnett with 1,032 first preferences (10.78%).

