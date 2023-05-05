Derry/Strabane Local Election 2023: Moor District Electoral Area – who is standing?

Nine names will be on the ballot paper in the Moor District Electoral Area (DEA) on May 18.

This is two candidates fewer than the 11 who contested the 2019 local government election in the district which includes the Creggan, Bogside, Brandywell, Bishop Street and Fountain areas.

Sinn Féin have nominated three candidates - one fewer than the four candidates who stood in 2019, while the SDLP are running two - no change from the last election.

Independent Gary Donnelly, who topped the poll in the district in both 2014 and 2019 when he was one of the highest polling candidates in any DEA in the North, is running again. He is the only independent standing this time out. There were two independents in 2019.

The Alliance Party, Aontú and the People Before Profit Alliance, are running one candidate each. The DUP are not running a candidate in the constituency on this occasion.

The candidates in alphabetical order are: John Boyle (SDLP), Darryl Christy (Aontú), Gary Donnelly (Independent), Michael Downey (Alliance), Dermott Henderson (SDLP), Aisling Hutton (Sinn Féin), Patricia Logue (Sinn Féin), Emma McGinley (Sinn Féin) and Maeve O’Neill (People Before Profit Alliance).

In the last local government election in 2019 the Sinn Féin returned two councillors, the SDLP and People Before Profit Alliance once each, and Independent Gary Donnelly was returned with a large first preference tally.

The first preference tallies were as follows: ELECTED - Independent Gary Donnelly 1,374 votes (17.73%); ELECTED – SDLP John Boyle 1,082 votes (13.96%); ELECTED – People Before Profit Eamonn McCann 1,035 votes (13.36%); ELECTED – Sinn Féin Patricia Logue 778 votes (10.04%); ELECTED – Sinn Féin Tina Burke 738 votes (9.53%); Sinn Féin Kevin Campbell 712 votes (9.19%); SDLP Cathy Breslin 669 votes (8.63%); Sinn Féin Sharon Duddy 594 votes (7.67%); Independent Emmet Doyle 496 votes (6.40%); DUP Niree McMorris 148 votes (1.91%); and Alliance Colm Cavanagh 122 votes (1.57%).

Of a total Moor electorate of 13,114 electors, 7,748 (59.08%) valid votes were cast in the May 2019 poll, with the quota set at 1,292 votes.

There were 169 spoilt votes. Turnout was 7,917 (60.37%).

John Boyle, SDLP. The former Mayor of Derry and Strabane was first elected to Derry City and Strabane District Council in the Foyleside District Electoral Area (DEA) in 2014 when he topped the poll with 1,132 first preference votes (17.78%). He switched to the neighbouring Moor DEA in 2019 and received 1,082 votes (13.96%), the second-highest first preference total. He was first elected to council in the Northland DEA of the old Derry City Council in 2011 when he received 1099 votes (11.87%). In the last local government election in May 2019 the SDLP's two candidates received 1,751 first preference votes (22.59%) in the Moor DEA, a percentage share before transfers that translated into 1.4 quotas.

Darryl Christy, Aontú. Darryl Christy, a husband and father of a baby boy, is a panel technician and part-time sheep and horse farmer. This is his first election. It is also the first time Aontú has fielded a candidate in the Moor District Electoral Area - the party was launched only a few months before the 2019 council elections. Emmet Doyle, the Aontú candidate in Ballyarnett, stood as an independent in the Moor in 2019, when he received 496 (6.40%) first preference votes.

Gary Donnelly, Independent. Gary Donnelly, a member of the 32 County Sovereignty Movement (32CSM) has been contesting local elections as an independent republican since 2005. He was first elected to Derry City & Strabane District Council in the Moor District Electoral Area (DEA) in 2014 when he received 1,154 votes (16.83%), topping the poll. He was re-elected in 2019 when he increased his tally with 1,374 first preferences votes (17.73%), exceeding the quota.