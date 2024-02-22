News you can trust since 1772

Dissident republican group claims there are ‘dozens of political prisoners’ in the north

An anti-Good Friday Agreement republican group has disputed Justice Minister Naomi Long’s position there are ‘no political prisoners’ in the North.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 14:53 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 14:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association (IRPWA) claimed there ‘are dozens of republican political prisoners currently held captive across the Occupied Six Counties’.

The group, which has links to the dissident republican group Saoradh, was reacting to a response by Ms. Long to an Assembly Question by Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan, in which the minister stated: "There are no political prisoners in NI.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement the IRPWA said: “The fact that Ireland remains under British occupation and women and men continue to resist against that occupation, means that political prisoners do in fact exist.

Most Popular
Magilligan jailMagilligan jail
Magilligan jail

"Long’s comments, akin to that of Margaret Thatcher, comes as republican political prisoners find themselves being held captive in a gaol system which continues to be led by British Military Intelligence. A system which Mi5 dictate and rule over is again clear indication that republican political prisoners exist.”

Related topics:Naomi LongNorthIreland