Dissident republican group claims there are ‘dozens of political prisoners’ in the north

The Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association (IRPWA) claimed there ‘are dozens of republican political prisoners currently held captive across the Occupied Six Counties’.

The group, which has links to the dissident republican group Saoradh, was reacting to a response by Ms. Long to an Assembly Question by Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan, in which the minister stated: "There are no political prisoners in NI.”

In a statement the IRPWA said: “The fact that Ireland remains under British occupation and women and men continue to resist against that occupation, means that political prisoners do in fact exist.

Magilligan jail