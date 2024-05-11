Donegal TD Thomas Pringle describes housing situation as ‘absolute disgrace’ pointing to 10% homelessness hike
Independent TD Thomas Pringle, speaking in the Dáil, said: “The state of housing in this country is an absolute disgrace. We have been in crisis mode with a severe lack of affordable housing for years now and despite this, the Government still fails to act and take the drastic action that is so desperately needed.
“I have been contacted by many constituents in Donegal who are facing dire situations.”
He referred to people having to choose between ‘paying the rent or paying the bills’ and ‘people who are being evicted from their homes at short notice with nowhere to go and no alternative rental accommodation available in the county’.
Deputy Pringle spoke of ‘people whose family homes are crumbling because of defective blocks and who are stuck between living in a crumbling house or becoming homeless; young people who will never be in a position to buy and who are forced to move to another country in order to secure their own home; older people who are trapped in insecure rental accommodation and some of the hundreds of homeless people across the north west who are unable to find any shelter or assistance from this Government’.
"In January, homelessness in Donegal had risen by 10 per cent while 13,866 people were registered as homeless in Ireland in March, another new record for the Government. Of these, 172 were in the north west. This number does not include those sleeping on our streets or couch surfing,” said the Killybegs-based TD.
Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Alan Dillon, speaking in response to criticisms of the government during the affordable housing debate, stated: “Nearly 12,000 new social homes were delivered in 2023. This represents a significant increase on delivery in 2022 with an increase of 16.3 per cent. More importantly, it is the highest delivery of new build social homes - 8,100 - in half a century.”
