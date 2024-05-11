Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Donegal TD has described the housing situation as an ‘absolute disgrace’ and pointed out how homelessness had risen by 10 per cent in Donegal in January of this year.

Independent TD Thomas Pringle, speaking in the Dáil, said: “The state of housing in this country is an absolute disgrace. We have been in crisis mode with a severe lack of affordable housing for years now and despite this, the Government still fails to act and take the drastic action that is so desperately needed.

“I have been contacted by many constituents in Donegal who are facing dire situations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He referred to people having to choose between ‘paying the rent or paying the bills’ and ‘people who are being evicted from their homes at short notice with nowhere to go and no alternative rental accommodation available in the county’.

Thomas Pringle

Deputy Pringle spoke of ‘people whose family homes are crumbling because of defective blocks and who are stuck between living in a crumbling house or becoming homeless; young people who will never be in a position to buy and who are forced to move to another country in order to secure their own home; older people who are trapped in insecure rental accommodation and some of the hundreds of homeless people across the north west who are unable to find any shelter or assistance from this Government’.

"In January, homelessness in Donegal had risen by 10 per cent while 13,866 people were registered as homeless in Ireland in March, another new record for the Government. Of these, 172 were in the north west. This number does not include those sleeping on our streets or couch surfing,” said the Killybegs-based TD.