Pringle links ‘rise of extremism’ to ‘neoliberal capitalism’ and rising inequality

Independent TD Thomas Pringle made the claim during a debate on a Sinn Féin motion on Petrol and Diesel Excise Rate Increases.

"Fuel prices are only one aspect of the overall financial strains faced by families who come to my offices in Donegal. That, alongside massive increases in the cost of food, insurance, electricity, phone and Internet charges and the inability to afford to rent or buy their own homes, means many people are left with a deep sense of helplessness and despair.

"This is primarily driven by the policies pursued by successive Governments under Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, blindly praying at the altar of the false gods of neoliberal capitalism and the free market racketeering fallacy that is rapidly increasing inequality in our society.

“The rise of extremism across Ireland is a direct consequence of policy decisions taken by this Government.

"In Donegal and other Border counties, as well as pushing so many families to the brink, this is having a secondary effect on many small businesses in the fuel retail sector. When I checked with them on my way to Dublin today, cross-Border differences in prices at the pumps ranged from ten to 18 cents per litre,” he told TDs.

Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Neale Richmond, responding, said: “The Deputy keeps referring to us having some sort of neoliberal agenda.

"I really have to ask if he has even read anything about neoliberalism because if I am a neoliberal, my years spent studying political science were for nothing.

"It is an easy trope to throw around a Chamber with someone you simply disagree with when you want to diminish the very real factors. The inflation rate fell to 1.6% in April, its lowest rate since June 2021.