Donegal’s five TDs to take seats in 34th Dáil

By Kevin Mullan
Published 17th Dec 2024, 16:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Donegal’s five TDs will take their seats in the 34th Dáil when it convenes in Dublin on Wednesday.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty and Pádraig MacLochlainn and Fianna Fáil’s Charlie McConalogue – the acting Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine – will resume their seats after being successfully re-elected.

Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher, the Fianna Fáil veteran, will return to the Dáil for the first time since 2020 when he lost his seat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Charles Ward will make history as the first TD for The 100% Redress party that was set up last year to lobby on behalf of families affected by the defective block crisis.

Donegal’s five TDs will take their seats in the 34th Dáil when it convenes in Dublin on Wednesday.placeholder image
Donegal’s five TDs will take their seats in the 34th Dáil when it convenes in Dublin on Wednesday.

The new TDs will join colleagues in selecting a new Ceann Comhairle by secret ballot.

There will follow nominations for Taoiseach. It’s expected all the main parties will nominate their leaders for the role but none will gain sufficient support with Fine Gael’s Simon Harris set to continue in the role in a caretaker capacity as government formation talks continue.

Related topics:DonegalSinn Fein

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice