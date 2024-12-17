Donegal’s five TDs to take seats in 34th Dáil

Donegal’s five TDs will take their seats in the 34th Dáil when it convenes in Dublin on Wednesday.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty and Pádraig MacLochlainn and Fianna Fáil’s Charlie McConalogue – the acting Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine – will resume their seats after being successfully re-elected.

Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher, the Fianna Fáil veteran, will return to the Dáil for the first time since 2020 when he lost his seat.

Charles Ward will make history as the first TD for The 100% Redress party that was set up last year to lobby on behalf of families affected by the defective block crisis.

The new TDs will join colleagues in selecting a new Ceann Comhairle by secret ballot.

There will follow nominations for Taoiseach. It’s expected all the main parties will nominate their leaders for the role but none will gain sufficient support with Fine Gael’s Simon Harris set to continue in the role in a caretaker capacity as government formation talks continue.