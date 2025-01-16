Draft PfG backs Derry-Dublin air link, A5, rail review and new John Hume Fund

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new draft programme for government agreed by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael commits to pursuing a new air link from Derry to Dublin, delivering the A5 and acting on the recommendations of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review

‘Securing Ireland’s Future’ – published on Thursday by the putative government partners seven weeks after the last General Election – also pledges to propose a new annual John Hume Fund at a European level.

The document promises that the new government will reaffirm its commitment to the Shared Island Fund and increase the resources available to the Fund by ‘a further €1 billion up to 2035 to foster reconciliation, mutual respect and growth’.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said: “The commitments in the draft Programme for Government represent a significant undertaking by the incoming Irish Government.

Taoiseach-in-waiting Micheál Martin

"An additional €1billion for the Shared Island Fund, ramping up staffing levels in the shared island unit and a commitment to bring forward new proposals from every department will make a material difference to the lives of people across Ireland and will enhance North-South partnership working.

“I also welcome the commitment to deepen the partnership in public services based on the model adopted for paediatric cardiac services alongside tangible pledges to deepen all island infrastructure with the strategic rail review, new Derry-Dublin air routes and the completion of the A5 and Narrow Water bridge. These efforts will demonstrate to people the benefits of all-Ireland working."

The document says the new John Hume Fund will honour ‘one of Ireland’s greatest ever patriots and only member of the European Parliament to win a Nobel Prize’.

"This is to be awarded annually by that Parliament to a person or organisation who promotes reconciliation and shared prosperity in Europe,” it states.

This move was welcomed by John Hume jr, Chair of the John and Pat Hume Foundation, who said: “Our family and the John and Pat Hume Foundation are deeply appreciative that the Irish Government Draft Programme of Government includes a positive recommendation to recognise John Hume’s deep commitment to the European project through an annual award by the European Parliament to a person or organisation who promotes reconciliation and shared prosperity in Europe.

"As John Hume always said ‘the European Union is the best example of conflict resolution in the history of the world.’”

Mr. Eastwood commented: “The dedication of a new John Hume Fund to be awarded to an individual for their work promoting reconciliation or shared prosperity in Europe is a fitting and deeply appreciated recognition that John’s politics and his life’s work is more necessary in our world than ever."

John Hume jr added: “It is also welcome that the Irish Government is committed to increase the Shared Ireland Fund by a further €1 billion up to 2035.

"The valuable contribution of the Reconciliation Fund over many years and the enormous impact and potential of the Shared Island Fund and initiative cannot be underestimated.

"They serve to build peace and deepen reconciliation on so many levels across the island alongside the continuing work to build the common ground using the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement."

‘Securing Ireland’s Future’ makes the following pledges in relation to transport links to Derry and the North West:

Develop the vision set out in the All-Island Rail Review, including prioritising delivery of the Four North project into and out of Connolly Station.

Improve connectivity with the Northwest by working with the Northern Ireland Executive to deliver the A5 road upgrade. Further enhance road connectivity to and from the North-West.

Engage with all relevant stakeholders to establish air connectivity between Dublin and Derry City airports.

The document states: "The Government of Ireland is committed to the unity of the Irish people and believes that this can only be achieved through a sustained focus on and investment in reconciliation and we remain steadfast in implementing the Good Friday Agreement in full.

"The Good Friday Agreement is the blueprint for unlocking the full potential of our island and sets out the three strands necessary to do so – the relationship between communities in Northern Ireland, the relationship between North and South, and the relationship between Ireland and Britain.

“The Government reaffirms its commitment to the successful functioning of the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement and to the full implementation of the Windsor Framework Agreement.

"We will continue to prioritise the essential work of building understanding and reconciliation, so that the fundamental causes of conflict and division can be addressed. This Government has an ambitious agenda to deliver tangible and meaningful progress on all three strands.”

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty, of the main opposition party Sinn Féin, however, criticised the programme as ‘nothing more than a copy and paste job from five years ago’.

“It does nothing other than reinforce our view that this government made up of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Michael Lowry-led independents is the worst possible outcome for this country.

“This is a tired and stale document that is completely devoid of the ambition and big ideas our people need and deserve.

“It will not lay a glove on dealing with the crises we see in housing, health and the cost of living.

“This document is full of vague aspirations, the only standout certainty it contains is the commitment to put up the price of petrol and diesel every single year for the next five years.

“But on the big issues, there is nothing new. It is short on specific commitments, and full of aspirations, platitudes and proposed reviews.

“The commitments made are devoid of realistic or serious timelines for delivery. For example, we still don’t know when the National Children’s Hospital will be open.

“Under this government, we will still have investment funds snapping up homes under the noses of first-time buyers.

“We will still have electricity companies, banks and insurance companies ripping off consumers, and we will still have a government that squanders taxpayers’ money.”