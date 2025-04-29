Draft transport plan critical to A2 Buncrana Road project will not be ready for consultation until December

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A transport plan critical to progress on the stalled A2 Buncrana Road upgrade will not now be launched for public consultation until December, it’s been confirmed.

Roads minister Liz Kimmins told MLAs on Monday a draft copy of the North-West Transport Plan could be put to the public at the end of this calendar year.

Last December her predecessor in the role John O’Dowd told the Assembly that he believed the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) may have been in a position to go out to consultation by ‘early next summer’ [2025].

Asked for an update on the road widening scheme by Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy at Stormont on Monday, Ms. Kimmins said it would be the winter at least before a draft plan is published.

The A2 Buncrana Road.

"Major road schemes are an important part of the work that my Department delivers as we seek to reduce journey times, increase reliability and improve road safety.

“The A2 Buncrana Road scheme will be considered as part of the North-West Transport Plan, which will be subject to a public consultation process.

“Views from the public were sought to help shape the vision and objectives of the transport plan, as well as to identify local transport concerns in the district through public engagement, which commenced on August 27 and concluded on November 5 last year.

“The draft plan is expected to be published for public consultation in December this year, after which we hope to be able to move on it. Everything is subject to budget, but that is a priority scheme,” said the minister.

Mr. Delargy also asked the minister for an update on the long-awaited and all-encompassing Regional Strategic Transport Network Transport Plan (RSTNTP), a new transport infratructure roadmap for the North for the next ten years.

Ms. Kimmins replied: “As the Member is aware, my Department is developing the new RSTNTP, which will set out priorities for investment in our road, rail and interurban limited stock bus network, including park-and-ride, through to 2035.”

She said she expected a draft of the RSTNTP also to be ready for public consultation at the end of this year.