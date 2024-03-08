Drumahoe ‘huge bottleneck’ worse than Dungiven, says Durkan, who urges A6 progress

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The SDLP MLA quizzed Colin Woods, deputy secretary of the Department for Infrastructure’s (DfI) transport and road asset management (TRAM) group, on the road at a recent briefing of the Stormont Infrastructure Committee.

The A6 is almost complete but ends at Drumahoe. The Caw to Drumahoe section was originally due to be completed by 2024 but has had to be put on hold due to the dump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I wonder whether the completion of the A6 is anywhere on the radar. How can we move it up the agenda? As I say, great work has been done, but a huge bottleneck has been created at Drumahoe.

Work on the A6 underway last year.

"It is actually worse than Dungiven ever was. It causes associated issues, not just for motorists but obviously for residents and the environment,” said the Foyle MLA.

Mr Woods said the A6 was a priority but referred to the need to remediate the huge dump on the banks of the Faughan before work on the road and a bridge over the river is started.

"You will be aware that the route for the final section goes near the Mobuoy waste site. At the minute, we are working with DAERA and we are part of the working group that is looking at that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once we understand the plans to remediate that site, which we need before we can finalise proposals for the Minister's consideration of that road, we will be able to do that. We need to see what that is going to look like.

"Obviously, we are building alongside the River Faughan and we are going to build a bridge over it. It is a complex ecosystem, and we do not want to do anything that will make the situation worse or will interfere with the ability to remediate the site,” he said.

Mr. Durkan suggested proceeding with work either side of the dump.