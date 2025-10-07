DUP mark October 7 in Derry by laying wreath to all innocents murdered then and since

Gregory Campbell and Niree McMorris have laid a wreath at the Diamond War Memorial to mark the second anniversary of the Hamas-led attacks on Israel’s border with Gaza.

The East Derry MP and the Deputy Mayor Niree McMorris marked the anniversary of the murder of 1,250 Israelis and foreign nationals and the abduction of over 250 people on October 7, 2023.

According to the Gazan Ministry of Health at least 66,000 people have been killed by Israel in the war on the Gaza strip that was launched after the October 7 attacks.

The DUP representatives said the wreath was being placed to remember all the innocents who have been murdered on October 7 and since.

Speaking after the event the two politicians said: "We here in Northern Ireland have known much about how terror can affect and blight lives for generations.

"It is important to remember all those innocent people who have lost their lives in conflicts, last week in Manchester anti-semitism was at the core of the attack on a Synagogue and the loss of life there.

"In the Middle East innocent civilians in Israel, Gaza and elsewhere are dying as a result of the slaughter begun on this day two years ago.

"All too often, particularly here in Londonderry, there is a singling out of the suffering in Gaza alone and a failure to recognise the terror and hurt felt by everyone affected. Hopefully today in a small dignified way we have helped to right another great wrong."