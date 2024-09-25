Durkan laments Derry & Strabane’s ‘worst in UK’ mobile phone coverage that’s weaker than Shetland and Scilly isles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mark H. Durkan has raised Derry & Strabane’s relatively poor mobile coverage describing it as the ‘worst in the UK’ and even weaker than in the Shetland and Scilly isles.

The SDLP MLA said: “The North ranks lowest in 4G coverage and voice call coverage for premises, trailing behind other regions. The Derry City and Strabane District Council area has the lowest coverage of any council area and has been revealed to have the worst mobile coverage in the UK.

"The north-west, which is not entirely rural, ranks even lower than the Shetland Islands and the Isles of Scilly.

"Given their remote and geographically challenging locations, we might expect those archipelagos to be disconnected, but, once again, the Bann seems to be the biggest barrier of all to equality of access."

Mr. Durkan raised the matter during a debate on mobile phone coverage in rural areas at Stormont on Tuesday.

He said all Departments of the Executive needed to work together to improve coverage across the North and spoke of planning delays that have hampering infrastructure improvements across the board.

The SDLP MLA also said there needed to be clear public communication about the benefits of fourth (4G) and fifth (5G) generation mobile technology given the proliferation of misinformation online and generally.

“One barrier that has not been mentioned yet is public perception and, I suppose, the view that 5G masts are detrimental to public health. People should be furnished with the full facts as part of the planning process.

"Some have genuine concerns, while others have been guided by online theories, ironically relying on 4G and 5G coverage to suck them down those rabbit holes, but that is beside the point. What I am getting at is that communication is key, not just telecommunications but communication with the public by Departments and providers,” said Mr. Durkan.

Mid Ulster Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon said: “Whether it is in a rural area in Mid Ulster, Strabane or Derry, it creates a digital divide that is leaving our rural communities behind.

"Our local council has been very supportive of residents in areas that have no mobile coverage, but, thus far, there has been no satisfactory response from the companies responsible.”