Paul Givan issues guidance to support the restriction of ‘distracting’ mobile phones in the classroom and school grounds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Paul Givan has issued new guidance to school leaders in an attempt to support the restriction of mobile phone usage in schools.

The Education Minister said the guidance will ensure there is a more consistent approach across all schools.

He is asking all schools to review their policies on mobile phone use in light of the new guidance during the autumn term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launching the new guidance the Minister said: “Growing evidence shows that phones distract children from learning and that limiting access to mobile phones during the school day can have a positive impact on academic engagement and achievement.

Education Minister Paul Givan said: “Growing evidence shows that phones distract children from learning and that limiting access to mobile phones during the school day can have a positive impact on academic engagement and achievement."

“Many countries across the world are increasingly taking steps to stop phone use at school. The new guidance will ensure schools in Northern Ireland are fully aware of the latest evidence and have practical advice around different approaches to restricting phone use.”

The new guidance will be accompanied by a pilot of phone free solutions, which prevent pupils from using their phones during the school day.

These are a pocket-sized fabric pouch with a magnetic latch that is sealed at the beginning of the school day and opened using a special unlocking base. The Department will invite expressions of interest for the pilot from schools in coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing the benefits of limited access to mobile phones in school the Minister continued: “Changes around phone use in schools can make the world of difference in our classrooms.

"Restricting their use during the school day allows children to better concentrate, engage and learn, as well as enjoying ‘phone-free’ break and lunchtimes so they can play, have fun, participate in sports and socialise with their friends.”