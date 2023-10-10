Eamon Ryan brands A5 and ‘Derry road’ rail link ‘very expensive projects’ and warns 'no endless tap of money’
Referring to the A5 in particular he pointed out that while the Irish Government has committed £75 million, the most recent estimates suggest the road will cost at least £1.6billion – three times the original estimated cost.
“I recognise that connectivity to the north west is vital. The strategic rail review was important in that regard...because as well as the A5, it made a very significant proposal for a rail spur from Portadown through Dungannon, Omagh, Strabane to Letterkenny, as well as to Derry.
"That is a hugely significant and potentially beneficial project. Again, all these projects will be very expensive. I think the latest cost estimate by the Executive [for the A5] was £1.6 billion.
"We have committed £75 million to the project but that does not add up to £1.6 billion. The UK Government will have to make a key decision on the contribution from its exchequer. We will engage with it and the Northern Executive and Assembly when they are back in place,” he said.
The Green Party leader was questioned about the major infrastructure projects by Sinn Féin Sligo-Leitrim T.D. Martin Kenny.
Deputy Kenny said: “I understand that and it is a great frustration to everyone, bar the DUP, that the Executive is not up and running. We need to see it up and running, working and delivering for people.
"The delivery of this road project is vital. It is reflection of one of the idiosyncrasies of the planning process on both sides of the Border, particularly in the North, that, unfortunately, a small number of people who have been objecting to this road for decades have been able to hold up its progress.
"We need to see the greater good being delivered. It is for the greater good that we have a road that is fit for purpose and works for people across the North.
“I acknowledge the impact of the all-island rail review and the possibilities it raises. However, the A5 exists and needs to be improved and developed. We need to see new sections of it being put in place.
"The issue in regard to rail is much further down the track, if the Minister will pardon the pun. It is much a more difficult thing to try to deliver in the timescale in which we need to see this being delivered.”
Mr. Ryan said: “I am very familiar with the road. I go up to Donegal and Derry a lot. We need an all-island approach to transport...in the same way that we need an all-island approach to the environment and so many different areas.
"There are budgetary issues here, however. All Deputies have a list as long as their arm of various projects that have to be funded. Road building in particular is increasingly expensive. We are seeing that in recent tenders. We often have to make hard choices.
"Those hard choices have to advance some projects over others. Despite some of the earlier conversations, there is not an endless tap of money. That requires difficult political decisions.”