News you can trust since 1772

Eastwood blasts those behind neo-Nazi sticker in Derry and calls for unity against far-right

The appearance of a neo-Nazi sticker with a racist slogan on a lamp post in Derry has been strongly condemned by Colum Eastwood who has called for the entire community to turn their backs against the far-right.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 6th Dec 2023, 15:47 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 15:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Foyle MP said the posting of the image was an attempt to spread hatred and division.

“The appearance of a sticker with far-right messaging and a Nazi symbol in Derry is a reprehensible act that goes against the principles of tolerance and inclusivity that our city upholds,” said the SDLP leader.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He described it as a ‘blatant expression of hate and discrimination’ that has no place in Derry or Ireland and stands in stark contrast to the values of the city’s diverse and tolerant community.

Most Popular
Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has strongly condemned a Neo-Nazi sticker that was posted on a lamp post in Derry.Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has strongly condemned a Neo-Nazi sticker that was posted on a lamp post in Derry.
Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has strongly condemned a Neo-Nazi sticker that was posted on a lamp post in Derry.
Read More
‘There is a massive issue with racism in NI that needs to be dealt with’

The printed sticker features a slogan typical of white supremacists, alongside a crude drawing and the insignia of the Nazi Schutzstaffel (SS).

Mr. Eastwood said those who anonymously posted the racist message need to be called out and called for a united front against the far-right.

“As we continue to build a shared Ireland for all, we must stand united against any attempt to spread hatred, prejudice, or division. The far-right racists are not welcome in our city and should be challenged at every opportunity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Through unity and inclusivity, we can root out those who seek to promote hate and division in our city.

“The people of Derry embrace and welcome everyone who calls this city their home. The entire community stands against this hate,” said the Foyle MP.

Race hate spike in Derry reported alongside intolerance among 18 to 24 year olds against Eastern Europeans and Muslims

Related topics:EastwoodDerryColum EastwoodIrelandSDLPFoyle