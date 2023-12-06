Eastwood blasts those behind neo-Nazi sticker in Derry and calls for unity against far-right

The appearance of a neo-Nazi sticker with a racist slogan on a lamp post in Derry has been strongly condemned by Colum Eastwood who has called for the entire community to turn their backs against the far-right.

The Foyle MP said the posting of the image was an attempt to spread hatred and division.

“The appearance of a sticker with far-right messaging and a Nazi symbol in Derry is a reprehensible act that goes against the principles of tolerance and inclusivity that our city upholds,” said the SDLP leader.

He described it as a ‘blatant expression of hate and discrimination’ that has no place in Derry or Ireland and stands in stark contrast to the values of the city’s diverse and tolerant community.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has strongly condemned a Neo-Nazi sticker that was posted on a lamp post in Derry.

The printed sticker features a slogan typical of white supremacists, alongside a crude drawing and the insignia of the Nazi Schutzstaffel (SS).

Mr. Eastwood said those who anonymously posted the racist message need to be called out and called for a united front against the far-right.

“As we continue to build a shared Ireland for all, we must stand united against any attempt to spread hatred, prejudice, or division. The far-right racists are not welcome in our city and should be challenged at every opportunity.

"Through unity and inclusivity, we can root out those who seek to promote hate and division in our city.