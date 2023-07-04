Eastwood brings forward motion condemning ongoing actions of Israeli government in Palestine
The motion was tabled on Monday as at least ten Palestinians were confirmed to have been killed during incursions by the Israeli Defence Forces in the West Bank town of Jenin.
The Israeli government claimed the operation was against Palestinian militants based in the Jenin refugee camp which was set up in the 1950s to house Palestinians displaced from their homes after the 1948 Palestinian war and David Ben-Gurion’s declaration of ‘the establishment of a Jewish state in Eretz-Israel, to be known as the State of Israel’.
Mr. Eastwood’s motion proposes that ‘this House condemns the ongoing actions of the Israeli government in the Occupied Territories, including the expansion of settlements, demolitions of Palestinian homes, forced evictions, and discriminatory policies that perpetuate the violation of Palestinian human rights’.
It further proposes the condemnation of ‘the Israeli government's failure to comply with international law, including United Nations Security Council resolutions recognising the illegality of Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories; further acknowledges that these settlements undermine the prospects for a just and lasting peace in the region, creating obstacles to a two-State solution and exacerbating tensions between Israelis and Palestinians’.
The motion ‘recognises the urgent need for meaningful international action to address the situation; urges the Government to take stronger measures to ensure Israeli compliance with international law, including through economic and diplomatic means; and reiterates support for efforts to engage in meaningful dialogue and negotiations between all parties involved, with the aim of achieving a just and lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict’.