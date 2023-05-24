Eastwood presses Sunak on ‘public sector rescue’ package for waiting lists and pay

The SDLP leader also asked the British Prime Minister to tell the DUP to ‘get back to work’.

"One quarter of the population of NI are on a health waiting list, our workers are on strike for fair pay, and our public finances are in a mess,” said the Foyle MP in the British House of Commons on Wednesday.

“Will he give a commitment that the Treasury will immediately begin work on a public sector rescue package so we can transform the health service and ensure that our public sector workers are given a decent wage?

Colum Eastwood during Prime Minister's questions on Wednesday.

“And will he join with the people of NI, Mr. Speaker, in telling the DUP to get back to work now?” he asked.

Mr. Sunak replied: “I firmly believe that NI is governed best when governed locally and I agree wholeheartedly with him that the major challenges that he raises can only be properly addressed by the restoration of the institutions.