Eastwood says councillors were ‘completely right’ to object to British Army attendance at Derry job fair

Colum Eastwood has accused the DUP of seeking to create a political row after councillors in Derry opposed the attendance of the British Army’s at a cross-border job fair in Foyle Arena this week.

The former SDLP leader said members of the council were ‘completely right’ to raise concerns.

“Derry is a shared city. People here reach out the hand of friendship to their neighbours everyday and act as an example to Ireland of how the great traditions that share our island can live together.

"Have there been moments of tension and friction? Of course. But what we don’t need is political parties seeking to sow divisions for their own benefit.

“In less than a week Soldier F will stand trial charged with the murder of James Wray and William McKinney and the attempted murder of five others.

"It is an incredibly difficult time for the Bloody Sunday families and everyone in Derry who supports their decades long campaign for justice. It was completely right in those circumstances, setting aside the clear security concerns and the risk that the event would be disrupted, that Councillors raise their very serious objections.”

He was speaking following an intervention by the DUP leader Gavin Robinson who described nationalist opposition to the British armed forces’ participation at the fair as a ‘failure of political leadership’.

Mr. Robinson said: “We need to hear from the SDLP leadership in particular. Where is the practical action to meet the rhetoric of a shared society and of a shared city in Londonderry that we so often hear talked about.”

But Mr. Eastwood said: “It is frankly appalling that the DUP is desperately trying to make this a political row when there are grieving families in this city about to face some of the most arduous days of their struggle for justice. Gavin Robinson should be showing more empathy with these families and with our city rather than focusing on a stall at a jobs fair.

“Instead of trying to stick the boot in for political gain, DUP representatives should try to understand the lived experience of people who have grown up in Derry with this deep scar on our community.

"This will be a difficult period for people in our city. It requires empathy, sensitivity and understanding. But I have no doubt that we will, as we always have, come together in support of the Bloody Sunday families when they need us most.”

Earlier Mr. Robinson had said: “No-one will be conscripted or pressganged the Army by attending this fair. Those parties need to outline exactly what they have to fear about the offer of a valuable and rewarding career which has been taken up by so many from all sides of our community over the years.”

The British Ministry of Defence confirmed that they would not be attending the event.

Councillors from Derry City & Strabane District Council last week warned the British Army’s presence was not acceptable to many people in the city and that such a stand at an upcoming job fair could lead to protests.