Eastwood says ‘he must have missed victory party’ if Brexit Protocol has delivered united Ireland

“This pretence that we have been taken out of the UK and nobody noticed is the basis of the boycott of the Executive, but I must have missed the victory party, if we are now all in a united Ireland. I did not notice,” said Mr. Eastwood, speaking as the NI Budget Bill was read at Westminster.

DUP leader Jeffrey M. Donaldson accused him of ‘being childish’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Mr. Eastwood responded: “No, I am not being childish. The DUP’s argument is that this is a constitutional rupture and the people of NI have been taken out of the UK.

Colum Eastwood