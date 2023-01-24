Eastwood says ‘he must have missed victory party’ if Brexit Protocol has delivered united Ireland
Colum Eastwood has said he ‘must have missed the victory party’ if, as opponents of the Brexit Protocol claim, the agreement has taken the Six Counties out of the UK.
“This pretence that we have been taken out of the UK and nobody noticed is the basis of the boycott of the Executive, but I must have missed the victory party, if we are now all in a united Ireland. I did not notice,” said Mr. Eastwood, speaking as the NI Budget Bill was read at Westminster.
DUP leader Jeffrey M. Donaldson accused him of ‘being childish’.
But Mr. Eastwood responded: “No, I am not being childish. The DUP’s argument is that this is a constitutional rupture and the people of NI have been taken out of the UK.
"That has been said twice by DUP Members in this debate, and it is simply not true. If that is what they want to tell people, it is a very strange way of being a Unionist.”