Economy Minister Conor Murphy tells Chamber lunch new economic chapter opening for Derry

Speaking as keynote speaker at the lunch in the City Hotel Mr. Murphy said the establishment of a new UU Magee Taskforce, the development of local economic plans, better support for start-ups, faster progress on City and Growth Deals, moves towards the long-term sustainability of the City of Derry Airport, and growing tourism, can catalyse economic development in Derry.

“This is a time of economic opportunity as a result of political stability, dual market access, growing north-south collaboration, and new leadership within Invest NI. Within this positive context a compelling economic proposition is emerging in the North West.

“Local economic plans are being developed, giving the people who live and work here greater control over their economic future. Support is improving for start-ups and local SMEs.

L-R: Hubert O’Donoghue, Vice President, General Manager, AIB Merchant Services; Minister for the Economy, Conor Murphy MLA; Greg McCann, President, Derry Chamber; Anna Doherty, Chief Executive, Derry Chamber

"I have established the UU Magee Taskforce to develop and oversee a plan to reach 10,000 students at the UU campus in Derry. This will be a key economic driver for the region. My Department is now working at pace to progress the £250million North West City and Growth Deal, which will boost cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and tourism. In conjunction with the Infrastructure Minister we are also working to secure the long-term sustainability of the City of Derry Airport.

“We are well positioned to improve economic performance across the north and particularly in Derry. I look forward to working with the Chamber to deliver as much as possible in the three years left of the mandate,” said Mr. Murphy.

Over 200 business leaders, political representatives, members of the media, and invited guests from across the North West gathered for the lunch.

L-R: Hubert O’Donoghue; Ellvena Graham, Chair, Tourism NI; Conor Murphy MLA; Greg McCann; Anna Doherty

In his address, Derry Chamber President Greg McCann welcomed the return of the institutions and touched upon the wave of optimism now found among Derry Chamber members that long-needed regional development would finally be delivered upon.

“Today’s lunch served as a celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit in the North West’s business community, which has persevered through tough times.

"The presence of the Minister for the Economy and other political representatives have served to bolster the optimism that has already been felt in the region following the resumption of business in the Assembly and the Executive.

“There is now a feeling among Derry Chamber members that Derry and the North West is getting the attention it has needed in order to deliver upon the regional balance we have long needed.

"Measures to be taken such as the provision of 10,000 university places and the recently announced redevelopment of the Riverfront/Strand Road area mean that our city will soon be undergoing exciting, transformational change.

“The recent announcement that funding for the Derry City and Strabane City Deal has been boosted is another welcome boon to our local economy and we look forward to working with Minister Murphy and his colleagues in the Executive to deliver upon the regional development agenda,” he said.