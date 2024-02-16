€44.5m for Magee a ‘breakthrough investment’ says Tánaiste amid calls for more for uni, railways and motorways

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The money for a new teaching and student services building at Magee College was announced as part of an overall €56m Shared Island Fund allocation for significant cross-border investment last year.

“This was a breakthrough investment for the north west and in terms of the extra capacity it will give. We welcome the strong relationship that has developed between Ulster University and the new Atlantic Technological University, which has enormous potential for the north west of this island,” Deputy Martin said, during a discussion in the Dáil this week.

Social Democrat TD Gary Gannon said more cross-border funding will be needed in the years ahead.

“Strategically aligning policies and infrastructure investments can bridge economic disparities between the Republic and Northern Ireland. We need to see those investments as part of our future, including building railways and motorways and investing in Ulster University in Derry.

"All of these actions are really important in ensuring smooth transitions. Strengthening institutions that uphold democratic principles and human rights will be vital to achieving a cohesive and inclusive society.

"Education must become a cornerstone by which we promote understanding and appreciation of all identities on this island. Encouraging cross-community educational initiatives can foster unity from an early age,” he stated.

Green Party TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh said the Irish public transport systems needed to be better integrated as, he claimed, they ‘do not speak to one another’.

"For students in Donegal attending university in Derry, for example, or students from Dundalk travelling to Queen's University, the challenge is that the transport systems do not talk to each other.

"That is because we have a transport Minister here in the Republic but we have not had a functioning Assembly. Our Minister has not had a counterpart to whom he could speak in the Northern Assembly.