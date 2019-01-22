European Commission confirms for first time that 'No Deal' Brexit will mean hard border in Ireland

A hard border will be necessary in Northern Ireland if the United Kingdom leave the European Union without a deal, according to the European Commission.

The European Commission (E.C.) is an institution within the European Union (E.U.) and is responsible implementing legislation and upholding treaties within the E.U.

The border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The announcement was made by the E.C.'s Chief Spokesperson, Margaritis Schinas, at the E.C.'s midday press briefing on Tuesday.

When pushed to speculate what the E.C. think will happen to Northern Ireland if the United Kingdom leave the E.U. under a 'no deal' scenario, Mr. Schinas said "I think it's pretty obvious - you will have a border".

"If you'd like to me to push me and speculate on what might happen in a no-deal scenario in Ireland, I think it's pretty obvious - you will have a hard border," said Mr. Schinas.

"And our commitment to the Good Friday Agreement and everything that we have been doing for years with our tools, instruments and programmes will have to take, inevitably, into account this fact."

Mr. Schinas added: "Of course we are for peace; of course we stand behind the Good Friday Agreement but that's what a withdrawal - that's a no-deal scenario, that's what it would entail."

"So I will not now speculate on this Plan B because as I said seconds ago we are for Plan A which is set by the Withdrawal Agreement and the Political Declaration as a package."