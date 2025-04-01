Every building in Ebrington now ‘has tenant or is being held for a tenant’ with Ebrington plaza ‘heading towards full capacity’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Every building in Ebrington is now occupied or being held for a tenant with the Grade A office space at Ebrington Plaza also now ‘heading towards full capacity’.

That’s according to the Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

Mrs. Little-Pengelly was asked for an update on the former British Army barracks site that was transferred from the Ministry of Defence (MOD) to the Executive 22 years ago.

The Deputy First Minister was asked by Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin for details of her visit to Ebrington Plaza with the First Minister Michelle O’Neill last week.

Ebrington Plaza.

“It is always fantastic to be up in the north-west. It was a successful visit. It was great to see a dynamic company such as Alchemy move into Ebrington Plaza and be its first tenant.

"That is good to see, because the Executive Office has invested so much. Over £30 million, I think, has been invested in the Ebrington site, because we wanted it to unlock the city's economic potential.

"We have the link to the site from the bridge and the buildings themselves. I am pleased to confirm that all the buildings now have tenants signed up to them or are being held for tenants, and we are working with them at the moment. Ebrington Plaza is heading towards full capacity in due course.

"We truly hope that Ebrington will be an economic driver and that the north-west will see the benefit not just through investment or the creation of jobs but through the creation of good jobs with good remuneration, which will make a big difference to people,” said Mrs. Little-Pengelly.

She spoke of the ‘really exciting things happening in the north-west’.

"We have been up several times in the last month or so, and, each time we have been up, we have seen such exciting businesses and organisations.

"We were at the AMP, I think it is called, where there was a lot of innovation and creativity happening. It is a really exciting time not just for Northern Ireland as a whole but for the north-west, and that was definitely the message that we got when we were up just last week,” she declared.