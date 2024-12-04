Ex-Tánaiste and Ireland Brexit negotiator Simon Coveney to deliver 4th John Hume European ‘Spirit of Peace’ Lecture

Former Tánaiste Simon Coveney will deliver the 4th John Hume European ‘Spirit of Peace’ Lecture in Dublin on Wednesday.

Mr. Coveney is a former TD for Cork South-Central who served in a number of ministries over a long career before stepping down from front line politics before the general election.

He was deputy leader of Fine Gael between 2017 and 2024 and was a member of the European Parliament between 2004 and 2007.

The Cork-native was Minister for Foreign Affairs during the crises precipitated by the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union and was Ireland’s Brexit spokesperson throughout the Brexit negotiations.

Today’s lecture is being hosted by The John and Pat Hume Foundation and the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA).

Mark Durkan, from the John and Pat Hume Foundation Board said: “Simon Coveney’s combination of ministerial experience and personal attributes make him distinctly qualified to deliver 4th John Hume European ‘Spirit of Peace’ Lecture.

“As Minister for Foreign Affairs, he played a key constructive role in many challenging deliberations of the EU. It was not only in relation to vexed complications around Brexit, that Simon Coveney's discernment, strategic purpose and diplomatic candour proved to be valuable assets for the democratic interests of the wider European space.”

Mr. Durkan said Mr. Coveney made decisive contributions to moving the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement from ‘impasse to impetus’.

"Simon's acute sensitivity, expansive attention, astute judgement and diligent adherence to precepts of the GFA have been in consistent evidence - not just in the achievement of 'New Decade New Approach'.

“An instinctive commitment to both a Europe of rights and shared purposes and an Ireland of reconciliation, rights and shared betterment places Simon in John Hume's school of thought.

"The belief that a bigger, better Ireland in a bigger and better Europe could both be instruments and influences for good in a more challenged world coloured John Hume's ‘big picture’ thinking.

"They also come through in Simon Coveney's reflections on the complexity and perplexity of contemporary challenges and choices.”

Previous lectures were delivered by David O’Sullivan, former Secretary-General of the European Commission, Professor Brigid Laffan and EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness.