Executive agrees to resettle Afghan refugees in the North

Stormont

The Executive agreed to accept refugees arriving under the ‘Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy’ and the ‘Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme’.

Work is ongoing to determine the final number of citizens to be resettled and urgent preparations are being made to support the arrival of Afghan citizens.

First Minister Paul Givan said: “We have all been moved by the scenes in Afghanistan, and our first instinct is always to help those seeking refuge.

“Work has been ongoing for some time to identify the size and scale of need, and to see what facilities and resources are required. This is an effort that goes beyond the Executive, and involves the UK Government as well as a range of statutory and voluntary organisations in Northern Ireland.”

He said that in the Syrian conflict, the North took in more than 1,800 people - a higher proportional share than anywhere else in the UK.

The First Minister added: “I am pleased that the political will exists around the Executive table to offer assistance to those fleeing Afghanistan. We will continue to engage the Home Office on the wider asylum support to ensure we are best placed to offer support to all fleeing persecution.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “It has been distressing to watch the unfolding humanitarian and refugee crisis in Afghanistan, and our hearts go out to the people who are clearly in a desperate situation, particularly the women and girls whose human and civil rights will be under threat.

“As an Executive we are united in our determination to do whatever we can to provide help and support to those individuals and families who come here seeking sanctuary.”

She said the Executive has asked their officials to “work urgently with all relevant agencies to expedite resettlement here by putting in place the necessary measures to ensure any Afghan refugees have appropriate access to vital services such as housing, healthcare, benefits, education and employment opportunities.