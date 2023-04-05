Final chance to have say on Derry consultation on constitutional change in Ireland

The consultation opened in January and is seeking to garner views from the public, businesses and organisations on constitutional change and the implications for the Council area and the wider north-west.

Colr. Harkin urged people to have their say.

"We shouldn't let the political establishment and elites North and South dominate and shape this discussion.

"Stormont is ever increasingly dysfunctional and a vehicle for institutionalising sectarianism and implementing Tory cuts.

"Partition resulted in two reactionary states that have failed the vast majority of people across the island. Socialists want to end it and create a new Ireland that redistributes wealth and power away from elites and corporations."

The consultation followed a motion passed by the Council two years ago that recognised that ‘the discussions about a constitutional change are now well underway’ and which led to the establishment of ‘a working group on Irish unity’ that rolled out the engagement process.

Colr. Harkin said: "A new state isn't the North being attached to the failed Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael state in the South. Working class communities, the marginalised, the vulnerable, workers, trade unions and our young people must be at the centre of discussions shaping a new constitution.

"A new Ireland that creates an All-Ireland NHS, embeds equality, women's rights, workers rights, the right to a home, a quality education, protection of children, the elderly and the vulnerable, that makes welcome all who make this island their home and that stands in opposition to all imperialism - is one that can embrace people from all backgrounds and none, and be a beacon of hope for all who want change.

"That's People Before Profit's vision for what a new Ireland can and should be."