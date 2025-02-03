Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald replacing Conor Murphy at Economy, O’Dowd going to Finance, Kimmins to Infrastructure

By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 13:13 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 13:14 BST
Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald is to replace Conor Murphy as Economy Minister at Stormont.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd is moving to Finance.

Liz Kimmins, Health Committee chair, will take on the infrastructure portfolio.

The reshuffle follows Mr. Murphy’s election to Seanad Éireann.

Conor Murphy and Caoimhe Archibaldplaceholder image
Conor Murphy and Caoimhe Archibald

Sinn Féin VP Michelle O’Neill said: “These changes will bring renewed energy, determination and focus as we drive forward our agenda to deliver for workers, families and communities. Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald will take on the critical economy portfolio to build on the work of Conor Murphy.

“Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd will move to finance and will be replaced in Infrastructure by Chair of the health committee, Liz Kimmins MLA. Phillip McGuigan MLA will replace Liz Kimmins as Chair of the health committee.

“I am proud of the enormous efforts and commitment of Sinn Féin ministers over the past 12 months, securing additional funding for public services, moving to improve workers’ rights, tackling regional inequality and progressing key road projects like the A5.”

