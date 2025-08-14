Fine Gael candidate Mairead McGuinness pulls out of race for President

Mairead McGuinness, one of the front-runners to replace President Michael D. Higgins, has pulled out of the race for the office.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The veteran Fine Gael politicians confirmed on Thursday she will not contest the election in the autumn due to health reasons.

The Tánaiste Simon Harris said: “Mairead McGuinness has made an incredible contribution to public life in Ireland and in Europe. It was our clear view in Fine Gael and the view of many people across Ireland that Mairead would make an excellent President of Ireland.

"Mairead's health will not now allow this. This has come as an awful shock to us all. Mairead is a valued member of our Fine Gael family.”

Mairead McGuinness. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP) (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Fine Gael leader said it was absolutely essential the Ms. McGuinness now prioritises her health.

He wished the former Vice-President of the European Parliament all the very best on her recuperation.

“In the coming days, Fine Gael, like others, will consider further the Presidential election. Our Executive Council will convene to do this.

"But that's for the time ahead, not for today. Today I want to pay tribute to Mairead. I want to thank her for all she has done. I want to wish her and Tom and their family all the best at this time and she knows we are all sending her our very best,” said Deputy Harris.

A native of Drogheda, Ms. McGuinness worked as a journalist before being elected to the European Parliament for Fine Gael in 2004. She sought election to the Dáil in 2007 but was not elected.