Former top Derry cop Jon Burrows officially becomes UUP MLA

By Kevin Mullan
Published 4th Aug 2025, 12:35 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 12:35 BST
Former top Derry PSNI officer Jon Burrows has officially become an Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) MLA after signing the Assembly roll at Stormont on Monday.

Mr. Burrows replaces former UUP councillor for Ballymena Colin Crawford, who himself only became MLA for North Antrim in July 2024 after being co-opted to take the place of Robin Swann who was elected to the Westminster parliament in the last General Election.

“It will be the honour of a lifetime to serve the people of North Antrim as their next MLA. I won’t let them down,” Mr. Burrows stated after his co-option was recently confirmed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A former senor PSNI officer Mr. Burrows was based in Derry and Strabane from 2005.

Former PSNI officer Jon Burrowsplaceholder image
Former PSNI officer Jon Burrows

He served as Area Commander from 2010 to 2014 before he was transferred to a new role in Banbridge.

During his career as a police officer he served as head of the PSNI’s Professional Standards Department.

Related topics:PSNIUUPDerry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice