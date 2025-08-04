Former top Derry cop Jon Burrows officially becomes UUP MLA
Mr. Burrows replaces former UUP councillor for Ballymena Colin Crawford, who himself only became MLA for North Antrim in July 2024 after being co-opted to take the place of Robin Swann who was elected to the Westminster parliament in the last General Election.
“It will be the honour of a lifetime to serve the people of North Antrim as their next MLA. I won’t let them down,” Mr. Burrows stated after his co-option was recently confirmed.
He served as Area Commander from 2010 to 2014 before he was transferred to a new role in Banbridge.
During his career as a police officer he served as head of the PSNI’s Professional Standards Department.
