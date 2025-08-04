Former top Derry cop Jon Burrows officially becomes UUP MLA

Former top Derry PSNI officer Jon Burrows has officially become an Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) MLA after signing the Assembly roll at Stormont on Monday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr. Burrows replaces former UUP councillor for Ballymena Colin Crawford, who himself only became MLA for North Antrim in July 2024 after being co-opted to take the place of Robin Swann who was elected to the Westminster parliament in the last General Election.

“It will be the honour of a lifetime to serve the people of North Antrim as their next MLA. I won’t let them down,” Mr. Burrows stated after his co-option was recently confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A former senor PSNI officer Mr. Burrows was based in Derry and Strabane from 2005.

Former PSNI officer Jon Burrows

He served as Area Commander from 2010 to 2014 before he was transferred to a new role in Banbridge.

During his career as a police officer he served as head of the PSNI’s Professional Standards Department.