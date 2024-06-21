Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Making the decision to enter politics is never an easy one.

However, I decided to become active in politics after I started up a community group – Fincairn Cultural and Heritage Association – in Drumahoe, which is where I live, and I am still heavily involved in the group.

My passion and priority are for helping other people and those in need. Over the years, I have found being involved in the community group very rewarding to be able to achieve results when helping those people in need.

We have helped and assisted members of the community who were struggling by providing much needed support including oil and food hampers.

UUP candidate Janice Montgomery

With the cost of living impacting the community and the amount of disposable income they have to spend on activities for their children, to help boost morale, we have raised money to deliver fun days.

All events we facilitate are completely self-funded, so we are always fundraising to ensure we can continue to provide the local area with enjoyable free events.

I joined the council in January and it has been an honour to represent and work for my community and home city. No issue is too big or too small that I will try and help with.

To be selected to run as the Foyle candidate for the UUP is an honour. There are so many issues I know my community is currently facing but my two primary objectives are the cost of living crisis and childcare costs and accessibility.

Janice Montgomery

We are all aware that the cost of living has risen right across the UK and everyone is struggling. However, I have witnessed first-hand the impact this is having on my local community.

I see more and more people turning to food banks for help and support whilst other households see individuals having to juggle two jobs to simply cover essential bills such as food, energy or childcare bills.

The stress of having extortionate bills looming and juggling two jobs will cause stress and have a detrimental impact on the individual’s mental health and well-being.

The lack of affordable and accessible childcare is a massive issue right across the province. This is something many families across Foyle are feeling the impact of as the cost of childcare continues to rise weekly.

With the cost of energy, food and staff bills increasing, we have witnessed childcare providers having to close their doors as they can’t break even after they pay those essential bills.

This has left many families in limbo as they are unable to afford other providers, might not be able to find another provider and therefore, are having to give up work or reduce hours to be able to look after their children.

As a registered childminder, I know of the struggles the sector’s staff are currently facing, including feeling unsupported and undervalued, which has resulted in staff within the sector leaving and taking on other employment opportunities that are potentially better paid, have better benefits such as working from home and is generally less stressful.

