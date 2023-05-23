Full results from Derry City and Strabane District Council election
Here are the full results:
Faughan first preferences: McCready UUP (1282); Duffy SF (1193); Fleming SF (1162); Middleton DUP (988); Norris SDLP (919); Ferguson Alliance (695); Wilkinson DUP (653); Canning SDLP (614); Gallagher PBPA (310); and Warke Ind. (279), returning McCready UUP; Norris SDLP; Middleton DUP; Duffy SF; Fleming SF.
Waterside: Deeney SF (1949); Guy UUP (1797); Cooke (1262); McMorris (1225); Mooney SDLP (1071); Jackson SF (1091); Reilly SDLP (1006); McKinney Alliance (748); Montgomery UUP (448); and Pulis PBPA (388), returning Deeney SF; Guy UUP; Jackson SF; Cooke DUP; McMorris DUP; Mooney SDLP; Reilly SDLP.
Derg: Kerrigan DUP (1669); McHugh SF (1442); Hussey UUP (1377); Ó Fearghail SF (1197); Devine SF (1246); Edwards SDLP (723); Patton Ind. (507); Murray Alliance (177); McGinley PBPA (112); and Houston Aontú (99), returning Kerrigan DUP; McHugh SF; Hussey UUP; Ó Fearghail SF; Devine SF.
Sperrin: Boggs SF (1993); Leonard SF (1650); Bresland DUP (1194); Harte SF (1125); Gallagher Ind. (1042); R. Barr Ind. (985); J. Barr SDLP (811); Forbes SDLP (538); Miller UUP (489); Boyle Alliance (381); Kelly Ind. (246); Gallagher PBPA (226); and Mac Meanman Aontú (168) yielding: Boggs SF; Leonard SF; Harte SF; Barr SDLP; Bresland DUP; Barr Ind; Gallagher Ind.
The Moor: Donnelly Ind. (1868); Hutton SF (1317); Logue SF (1069); McGinley SF (912); Boyle SDLP (781); O’Neill PBP (578); Henderson SDLP (445); Christy Aontú (301); Downey Alliance (146), returning Donnelly Ind.; Hutton SF; Boyle SDLP; Logue SF; McGinley SF.
Ballyarnett: Duffy SF (2164); Farrell SDLP (1405); McGowan SF (1299); Tierney SDLP (1006); Murphy SF (960); Doyle Aontú (887); McDaid SDLP (856); Doherty PBPA (727) and Cavanagh Alliance (436), electing Duffy SF; Farrell SDLP; McGowan SF; Murphy SF; Tierney SDLP; McDaid SDLP.
Foyleside: Heaney SF (1846); Uí Niallais SF (1115); Harkin PBPA (979); Barr SDLP (960); Cusack (SDLP) 948; McCallion SDLP (626); Mac Cearáin Aontú (423) and McCloskey Alliance (266), returning Heaney SF; Uí Niallais SF; Harkin PBP; Cusack SDLP; Barr (SDLP).