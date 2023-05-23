News you can trust since 1772
Full results from Derry City and Strabane District Council election

Forty new councillors have been elected to Derry City and Strabane District Council for the third mandate of the local authority.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 10:10 BST

Here are the full results:

Faughan first preferences: McCready UUP (1282); Duffy SF (1193); Fleming SF (1162); Middleton DUP (988); Norris SDLP (919); Ferguson Alliance (695); Wilkinson DUP (653); Canning SDLP (614); Gallagher PBPA (310); and Warke Ind. (279), returning McCready UUP; Norris SDLP; Middleton DUP; Duffy SF; Fleming SF.

Counting of ballots at the Derry and Strabane count centre in the Foyle Arena. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 81Counting of ballots at the Derry and Strabane count centre in the Foyle Arena. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 81
Counting of ballots at the Derry and Strabane count centre in the Foyle Arena. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 81
Waterside: Deeney SF (1949); Guy UUP (1797); Cooke (1262); McMorris (1225); Mooney SDLP (1071); Jackson SF (1091); Reilly SDLP (1006); McKinney Alliance (748); Montgomery UUP (448); and Pulis PBPA (388), returning Deeney SF; Guy UUP; Jackson SF; Cooke DUP; McMorris DUP; Mooney SDLP; Reilly SDLP.

Derg: Kerrigan DUP (1669); McHugh SF (1442); Hussey UUP (1377); Ó Fearghail SF (1197); Devine SF (1246); Edwards SDLP (723); Patton Ind. (507); Murray Alliance (177); McGinley PBPA (112); and Houston Aontú (99), returning Kerrigan DUP; McHugh SF; Hussey UUP; Ó Fearghail SF; Devine SF.

Sperrin: Boggs SF (1993); Leonard SF (1650); Bresland DUP (1194); Harte SF (1125); Gallagher Ind. (1042); R. Barr Ind. (985); J. Barr SDLP (811); Forbes SDLP (538); Miller UUP (489); Boyle Alliance (381); Kelly Ind. (246); Gallagher PBPA (226); and Mac Meanman Aontú (168) yielding: Boggs SF; Leonard SF; Harte SF; Barr SDLP; Bresland DUP; Barr Ind; Gallagher Ind.

The Moor: Donnelly Ind. (1868); Hutton SF (1317); Logue SF (1069); McGinley SF (912); Boyle SDLP (781); O’Neill PBP (578); Henderson SDLP (445); Christy Aontú (301); Downey Alliance (146), returning Donnelly Ind.; Hutton SF; Boyle SDLP; Logue SF; McGinley SF.

Ballyarnett: Duffy SF (2164); Farrell SDLP (1405); McGowan SF (1299); Tierney SDLP (1006); Murphy SF (960); Doyle Aontú (887); McDaid SDLP (856); Doherty PBPA (727) and Cavanagh Alliance (436), electing Duffy SF; Farrell SDLP; McGowan SF; Murphy SF; Tierney SDLP; McDaid SDLP.

Foyleside: Heaney SF (1846); Uí Niallais SF (1115); Harkin PBPA (979); Barr SDLP (960); Cusack (SDLP) 948; McCallion SDLP (626); Mac Cearáin Aontú (423) and McCloskey Alliance (266), returning Heaney SF; Uí Niallais SF; Harkin PBP; Cusack SDLP; Barr (SDLP).

