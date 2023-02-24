Gerry Adams in conversation with Roy Greenslade on Martin McGuinness anniversary

The Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation will host the event at the City Hotel on March 21.

A spokesperson for the Foundation said: “The Foundation would very much like to thank renowned journalist Roy Greenslade and former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams for taking the time to mark Martin’s sixth anniversary in this way.

“It will be a conversational event focusing on Martin’s leading role throughout the Irish peace process.”

Martin McGuinness and Gerry Adams at the 2003 All-Ireland Final. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

The Foundation says the event will afford an opportunity to reflect on the former Sinn Féin leader’s role in the peace process in the countdown to the official 25th anniversary of the negotiated peace settlement.

“Gerry Adams was, of course, side by side with Martin throughout those incredible years, so it promises to be an insightful and moving night recalling and reminiscing on some of the most historic occasions in our recent past during which Martin and Gerry were central figures as great leaders and great friends," said the Foundation.

Roy Greenslade is a well-known journalist, writer and academic who, from the 1960s, worked for decades as a reporter, editor and commentator on Fleet Street.

The London-born journalist was the editor of the Daily Mirror in Britain in the early 1990s and was a long-standing media commentator for The Guardian, a paper based in Kings Cross in London, in the 1990s and 200s.

Mr. Greenslade is also a former Professor of Journalism and describes himself as ‘a Republican’ in both ‘Britain and Ireland, not the USA’.

It’s understood he owns a house in Donegal and spends time between there and his home in England.

“The evening will be free and open to the public. It will take place in the City Hotel at 8pm and we would encourage as many people as possible to come along,” the Foundation stated.