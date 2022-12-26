Gerry Adams says contribution of woman from unionist background to Derry unity debate shows shifting attitudes

The former Sinn Féin leader remarked on how the woman had spoken about a potential future dispensation on the island at a recent Commission on the Future of Ireland event in the City Hotel.

"She told us that both her parents voted unionist - that was her background - but she had moved, on the basis of the need for rights, to the position that the people should determine the future.

"Those changes are happening, but it is impossible to quantify them,” the former Sinn Féin president told the Joint Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement before the Oireachtas adjourned for Christmas.

Gerry Adams, addressing the Joint Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement

Mr. Adams told the committee how he also welcomed the recent establishment of the Together UK Foundation, which was set up to promote the union during the summer.

“I probably talk to more unionists than most people, with the possible exception of the Sinn Féin Northern representatives. There is definitely a move but unionist political leadership has decided not to engage.

"A new organisation to keep the union was launched recently. That is a welcome development. Apart from anything else, it shows unionists formally engaging in debate and gives those of us who encounter it another opportunity to listen and talk to them,” he said.

The senior republican told the committee it was important to assure members of the Orange Order and other loyal institutions that there would be no threat to their annual demonstrations in a united Ireland.

“The Orange is here. It is here to stay. You may think whatever you want about it, but this marching tradition they have is part of our tradition and it’s part of our national flag.

"The march in Rossnowlagh goes off without any issue. We just need to factor in that the marching order is important for a section of people. The orange, its institutions and the other loyal institutions need to be assured.

"Some of them probably fear they will suppressed and prevented from doing what they do. Sectarianism is one of the huge unresolved issues on this island and must be tackled.”