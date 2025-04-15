Gerry Kelly confirmed as keynote speaker at Derry Easter commemoration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sinn Féin Councillor Pat Murphy has encouraged the public to take part in the Easter Sunday Commemoration in Derry this weekend with Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly confirmed the keynote speaker.

The main commemoration will assemble at Westland Street at 2pm.

Localised ceremonies will also take place on Easter Sunday at 1.00pm at the Shantallow Monument on Racecourse Road and at Rose Court in the Waterside, while at 1.30pm commemorations will be held at Central Drive in Creggan and at Lecky Road in the Brandywell.

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly will deliver the keynote address in Derry.

Colr. Murphy said: "Easter is a special and poignant time for republicans as we gather to remember and pay tribute to all those who have lost their lives in the pursuit of Irish freedom.

“The main address this year will be delivered by Gerry Kelly MLA who I am sure will be reflecting on the positive change that the party is driving right across Ireland and which is bringing us closer than ever to achieving the kind of Ireland that was envisaged by the men and women of 1916.

“Therefore, I would urge local republicans to make a special effort to attend both the main and local area commemorations in Derry.”

Colr. Murphy also urged people to “wear the Easter Lily with pride over the Easter period in honour of the sacrifices of all of our patriot dead”.

Delivering last year’s keynote address in Derry, Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney told those gathered that a “united Ireland in our lifetimes is now a realistic prospect”.

Declan Kearney also used the address to reiterate Sinn Féin’s demand for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine.

He said: “Israel’s genocidal war against children and women in Gaza is the greatest moral outrage of our times.

“The occupation is attempting to starve the Palestinians into submission, and annihilate the Palestinian national identity, culture and society.

“Republicans know what side we are on. This war must end. The US government should stop arming and funding the Israeli murder machine.

“Full Palestinian self-determination and national sovereignty must now be finally upheld and enforced.”