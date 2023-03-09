Gregory Campbell describes Gary Lineker as ‘well-known multimillionaire lefty Lineker’

The East Derry MP made the comments after the former Leicester, Spurs, Barcelona and Nagoya Grampus Eight centre-forward criticised the British Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s Illegal Migration Bill and her claims that there has been ‘a massive influx of people claiming to be victims of modern slavery’ into Britain.

The Match of the Day presented had tweeted: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

Speaking in the British House of Commons on Thursday morning, Mr. Campbell asked the British Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lucy Frazer, ‘will she meet again with the director-general to ensure that the BBC reviews the contract of well-known multimillionaire lefty Lineker—who presents himself as a sports presenter with very scandalous views about Government policy—to decide whether he is a sports presenter or a political pundit who should be paid about £1.3 million less than he currently is from the public purse?’

She replied: “I think that I have made my views on this subject clear. The BBC has a 10-point plan in relation to impartiality, but it is absolutely important that it maintains impartiality so that the public retain trust in it.”

