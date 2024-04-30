Gregory Campbell questions Helen McEntee’s claim 80% of international protection applicants from North

Gregory Campbell has questioned Helen McEntee’s claim that 80 per cent of people seeking international protection in the 26 counties are crossing the land border from the North.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 30th Apr 2024, 17:07 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 17:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Irish Justice Minister made the claim at the Oireachtas Justice Committee last week.

At Westminster on Tuesday, the East Derry MP said: “The Irish Republic’s Government and their Justice Minister indicated that they believe that up to 80 per cent or more of those who are illegally in the Republic of Ireland are coming across the land border, but that appears to have been a purely subjective figure.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He went on to ask: "Has the Minister been able to establish the veracity, or otherwise, of such an exceptionally high figure, which the Justice Minister has claimed to be the case?”

Gregory CampbellGregory Campbell
Gregory Campbell

Deputy Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell replied: “We have not because, as the hon. Gentleman will understand, that is a southern Irish Government responsibility. No doubt the southern Irish Government will be pressed on this matter and will deliver an answer in due course.”

Read More
‘The problem is that the border isn’t open to everyone who lives here’

Last week at the Oireacthas Justice Committee Ms. McEntee was quizzed about secondary movements by the Donegal-born Senator Robbie Gallagher.

“Does the Minister have any idea how many come through the Border with Northern Ireland to seek international protection here?” he asked.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Minister McEntee responded: “A significant proportion of people are coming through the Border now.”

When pressed for a figure she said: “I would say higher than 80 per cent.”

Senator Gallagher replied: “Some 80 per cent of applications. That is particularly worrying.”

Common Travel Area review call after ‘ridiculous’ case of Derry priest who couldn’t go on Donegal bus run

Related topics:NorthGregory CampbellGovernment

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.