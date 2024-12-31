Gregory Campbell says politicians should focus on ‘better future’ not ‘divisive border poll’ in New Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gregory Campbell has used his New Year Message to say politicians should be ‘focused on building a better future rather than debating a divisive border poll’.

Mr. Campbell referred to the Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald’s stated belief there will be a United Ireland.

"The NI that we now have can only move forward when there is the consent of people across our divided society. That's why Mary Lou is mistaken like so many of her predecessors.

“We must keep building that better future that almost everyone else wants, while not allowing the rewriting of the past,” he said.

Gregory Campbell

The East Derry MP remarked that at New Year many will make resolutions that ‘for quite a few will not last very long, but many will hope for better times ahead’.

He also acknowledged a changing of the guard on a number of important political levels.

"We have a new Labour Government and there is to be a new Government in the Irish Republic with the predictable promise of 'a closer working relationship' between our two countries, and of course Donald Trump takes up office in a few weeks time in the USA.

“There are many uncertainties in the year ahead. President Trump will herald changes internationally not just in the Middle East and Ukraine but for millions of consumers as tariffs will be the subject of discussions in the time ahead.

"In NI it is vital that Unionists maintain the pressing need for the Starmer-led Government to get discussions underway to resolve the outstanding trading issues that remain for people wanting to do business within the UK between GB and NI,” he declared.