Gregory Campbell says politicians should focus on ‘better future’ not ‘divisive border poll’ in New Year

By Kevin Mullan
Published 31st Dec 2024, 17:07 GMT
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 17:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Gregory Campbell has used his New Year Message to say politicians should be ‘focused on building a better future rather than debating a divisive border poll’.

Mr. Campbell referred to the Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald’s stated belief there will be a United Ireland.

"The NI that we now have can only move forward when there is the consent of people across our divided society. That's why Mary Lou is mistaken like so many of her predecessors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We must keep building that better future that almost everyone else wants, while not allowing the rewriting of the past,” he said.

Gregory CampbellGregory Campbell
Gregory Campbell

The East Derry MP remarked that at New Year many will make resolutions that ‘for quite a few will not last very long, but many will hope for better times ahead’.

He also acknowledged a changing of the guard on a number of important political levels.

Read More
Campbell laments ‘massive increase’ in poverty among families with children not ...

"We have a new Labour Government and there is to be a new Government in the Irish Republic with the predictable promise of 'a closer working relationship' between our two countries, and of course Donald Trump takes up office in a few weeks time in the USA.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There are many uncertainties in the year ahead. President Trump will herald changes internationally not just in the Middle East and Ukraine but for millions of consumers as tariffs will be the subject of discussions in the time ahead.

"In NI it is vital that Unionists maintain the pressing need for the Starmer-led Government to get discussions underway to resolve the outstanding trading issues that remain for people wanting to do business within the UK between GB and NI,” he declared.

Gregory Campbell complains no Irish MPs on Order Paper again for 30 monthly minutes of Northern Ireland questions

Related topics:Gregory CampbellDonald TrumpLabourGovernmentSinn Fein

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice