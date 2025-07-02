Gregory Campbell suggests Ballykelly as ‘excellent’ location for technology hub

Gregory Campbell has suggested Ballykelly would be an excellent location for a hub for technology businesses due its transport links and large landbank.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DUP MP called for investment in the area in the British House of Commons on Wednesday.

He referenced how the old Shackleton Barracks had been shortlisted in 2019 as a potential construction and logistics hub for the expansion of Heathrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If businesses in Northern Ireland could take advantage of a Heathrow logistics hub, would the minister agree with me that, Ballykelly in my constituency has a large available land base, a seaport close by, an airport next door to it, and a railway line that runs through it. Does the Minister think that is an excellent location for such a hub and tech business?” he asked.

The former Shackleton Barracks in Ballykelly.

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for NI Fleur Anderson replied: “The hon. Member is an excellent representative for his constituency and the opportunities there. I am sure his plea and bid has been heard.”