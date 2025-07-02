Gregory Campbell suggests Ballykelly as ‘excellent’ location for technology hub
The DUP MP called for investment in the area in the British House of Commons on Wednesday.
He referenced how the old Shackleton Barracks had been shortlisted in 2019 as a potential construction and logistics hub for the expansion of Heathrow.
"If businesses in Northern Ireland could take advantage of a Heathrow logistics hub, would the minister agree with me that, Ballykelly in my constituency has a large available land base, a seaport close by, an airport next door to it, and a railway line that runs through it. Does the Minister think that is an excellent location for such a hub and tech business?” he asked.
Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for NI Fleur Anderson replied: “The hon. Member is an excellent representative for his constituency and the opportunities there. I am sure his plea and bid has been heard.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.