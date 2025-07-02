Gregory Campbell suggests Ballykelly as ‘excellent’ location for technology hub

By Kevin Mullan
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 17:31 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 17:36 BST
Gregory Campbell has suggested Ballykelly would be an excellent location for a hub for technology businesses due its transport links and large landbank.

The DUP MP called for investment in the area in the British House of Commons on Wednesday.

He referenced how the old Shackleton Barracks had been shortlisted in 2019 as a potential construction and logistics hub for the expansion of Heathrow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"If businesses in Northern Ireland could take advantage of a Heathrow logistics hub, would the minister agree with me that, Ballykelly in my constituency has a large available land base, a seaport close by, an airport next door to it, and a railway line that runs through it. Does the Minister think that is an excellent location for such a hub and tech business?” he asked.

The former Shackleton Barracks in Ballykelly.placeholder image
The former Shackleton Barracks in Ballykelly.

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for NI Fleur Anderson replied: “The hon. Member is an excellent representative for his constituency and the opportunities there. I am sure his plea and bid has been heard.”

Related topics:Gregory CampbellDUPHeathrowNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice