Harkin backs Lower Strand residents over concerns around HMOs and guest houses

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin, who has been meeting with residents of Meadowbank Avenue, Barry Street, Governor Road and Phillip Street over recent weeks, said he shares some of these concerns.

He told the ‘Journal’ that the issues he has heard from residents reflect those that have been expressed around HMOs and guest houses right across the city and district.

"I've been meeting with residents in the Lower Strand Road area about concerns they have about increasing numbers of HMOs and guest houses.

"These same concerns have been raised by residents all around Magee and across the city.

"The concerns range from traffic congestion, anti-social behaviour, the overall character of streets and access to quality affordable housing for families, individuals and students,” said Colr. Harkin.

The Foyleside representative said local people must be consulted and proposed a meeting of the Council with Ulster University to discuss proposals for student accommodation and HMOs in the area.

"Many residents feel they are not being heard. They feel the planning process is stacked against them and difficult to navigate.

"Council planners, Ulster University officials and developers must ensure there are clear plans for streets and areas that promote social cohesion, affordable quality accommodation and proper traffic maintenance,” he said.

Colr. Harkin pointed out that fears around HMOs and guest houses cannot be viewed in isolation from what he described as ‘the larger housing crisis in the City and District’.

"There are a record 6000 applicants on the housing waiting list. We have more than 1500 houses lying empty. Private accommodation is increasingly hard to find and rental costs are skyrocketing. There aren’t enough houses available at a reasonable cost.

"There are solutions but the level of urgency to address this needs a radical shift," he said.