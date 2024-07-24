Hilary Benn meets Declan Morgan and vows to retain legacy act information recovery body

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hilary Benn told MPs he met Declan Morgan, the Derry-born head of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) this week, as he vowed to retain the body.

Speaking during Northern Ireland questions at Westminster the British Secretary of State reaffirmed the Government’s promise of scrapping the NI Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023.

“As well as scrapping conditional immunity, we will set out steps to allow troubles-era inquests and civil claims to resume. We will consult with all interested parties on a way forward that can obtain the support of victims and survivors, and comply with our human rights obligations,” he said.

However, Mr. Benn said the Government intends retaining the ICRIR – an information retrieval body set up under the legislation which is being headed up by the Derry-born retired judge Declan Morgan.

Families of victims of the Troubles during a previous protest against the legacy legislation.

He suggested the ICRIR could fulfil the functions of the cross-border Independent Commission on Information Retrieval (ICIR) proposed in the 2014 Stormont House Agreement agreed by the Irish and British Governments and most of the parties in the North.

"As far as the independent commission is concerned, the Government have decided that we will retain it. That is because the Stormont House agreement—we want to return to the principles that it set out—envisages both information recovery and continued investigation.

"Those two functions are in effect combined in the independent commission. I met Sir Declan Morgan yesterday to talk about how that work can be taken forward.

