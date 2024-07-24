Hilary Benn meets Declan Morgan and vows to retain legacy act information recovery body

By Kevin Mullan
Published 24th Jul 2024, 18:13 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 18:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Hilary Benn told MPs he met Declan Morgan, the Derry-born head of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) this week, as he vowed to retain the body.

Speaking during Northern Ireland questions at Westminster the British Secretary of State reaffirmed the Government’s promise of scrapping the NI Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023.

“As well as scrapping conditional immunity, we will set out steps to allow troubles-era inquests and civil claims to resume. We will consult with all interested parties on a way forward that can obtain the support of victims and survivors, and comply with our human rights obligations,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, Mr. Benn said the Government intends retaining the ICRIR – an information retrieval body set up under the legislation which is being headed up by the Derry-born retired judge Declan Morgan.

Families of victims of the Troubles during a previous protest against the legacy legislation.Families of victims of the Troubles during a previous protest against the legacy legislation.
Families of victims of the Troubles during a previous protest against the legacy legislation.

He suggested the ICRIR could fulfil the functions of the cross-border Independent Commission on Information Retrieval (ICIR) proposed in the 2014 Stormont House Agreement agreed by the Irish and British Governments and most of the parties in the North.

Read More
Pat Finucane Centre calls on Keir Starmer and Britain’s new Labour Government to...

"As far as the independent commission is concerned, the Government have decided that we will retain it. That is because the Stormont House agreement—we want to return to the principles that it set out—envisages both information recovery and continued investigation.

"Those two functions are in effect combined in the independent commission. I met Sir Declan Morgan yesterday to talk about how that work can be taken forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The commission is now open for business and available for families to approach to find an answer, for which many of them have been looking for so long,” Mr. Benn said.

Irish Government taking Britain to European Court of Human Rights over legacy act and amnesty provisions