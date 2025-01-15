Hilary Benn tells MPs he wants to see full investigation into murder of Sean Brown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hilary Benn has said he wants to see a full investigation into the murder of Sean Brown.

The Secretary of State was speaking in the British House of Commons on Wednesday.

The British Government is currently appealing a court ruling ordering it to establish a public inquiry into the 61-year-old Bellaghy-native’s murder by the Loyalist Volunteer Force (LVF) in 1997.

An appeal is due to be heard on Thursday.

Speaking during Northern Ireland questions at Westminster, SDLP leader Claire Hanna said: “Nobel laureate Seamus Heaney described Sean Brown as ‘a man of goodwill and integrity who represented something better than we've grown used to’.

"We meet the day before his family are forced back to court and we meet in the week [sic] of the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre [ten men were shot dead on January 5, 1976] where the sole survivor, brave Alan Black, is waiting for a long overdue Ombudsman report.

"Those two incidents were among the most nakedly sectarian in a squalid conflict but decades on those who created victims, in and out of uniform, are still driving the process and not the victims who have lived with the consequences for decades.”

Mr. Benn replied: “I've met both the Brown family and Alan Black, the sole survivor of the Kingsmill massacre, and the trauma that they have been through is very hard for anyone else to appreciate. We look forward, all of us, to the Ombudsman report on the Kingsmill massacre being published.

"I want to see a full investigation into the murder of Sean Brown. There is an appeal on wider matters and I can't comment further.”