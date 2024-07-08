Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An exhibition marking the extraordinary achievements of Derry’s Nobel Peace laureate John Hume is being brought to a wider audience at Ulster University’s Belfast campus.

The exhibition ‘He made hope and history rhyme’ – which has previously toured the Derry and Coleraine campuses – was developed to mark 25 years since Hume was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize with David Trimble, and was developed by the European Parliament Liaison Office in the UK and The John and Pat Hume Foundation in conjunction with Ulster University.

The exhibition features panels with highlights of Hume’s role in the peace process alongside a bronze bust, one of only five specially commissioned pieces created by Ballymena born sculptor, Liz O’Kane.

The remaining busts are installed at the Irish embassies in Washington DC, London, the European Parliament in Strasbourg and Leinster House in Dublin.

Pictured at the launch of the Hume Exhibition at Ulster University in Belfast are (L-R) Tim Attwood, Foundation Secretary, John and Pat Hume Foundation; Catherine O’Connor, Dublin tapestry artist; Liz O’Kane, Ballymena born sculptor; Malachy O’Neill, Director of Regional Engagement, Ulster University. Photo by Stephen Davison (Pacemaker Press).

After the tour of campuses this piece will take up residence in the Guildhall in Derry in December 2024.

Alongside the exhibition is a creation focusing on Pat Hume by Dublin tapestry artist, Catherine O’Connor, whose grandparents hail from the North West.

The tapestry, commissioned by friends of John and Pat Hume shines a light on Pat and the strength of her relationship with John and her integral role in the peace process.

Professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan, University Provost, Ulster University said: “The exhibition has been well received on its campus tour in Derry~Londonderry and Coleraine, and we encourage all students, staff and the general public to visit and discover the life and legacy of John Hume and his impact on modern day society.”

(L-R) Catherine O’Connor, Dublin tapestry artist and Liz O’Kane, Ballymena born sculptor are pictured at the launch of the Hume Exhibition at Ulster University in Belfast. Photo by Stephen Davison (Pacemaker Press)

An MEP for quarter of a century and ‘European of the Year’, veteran civil rights leader Hume worked tirelessly to broker peace and reconciliation. He once stated: “Difference is of the essence of humanity. Difference is an accident of birth and it should therefore never be the source of hatred or conflict. The answer to difference is to respect it. Therein lies a most fundamental principle of peace: respect for diversity."

Susanne Oberhauser, Director of the European Parliament Liaison Office in the UK, said: “John Hume never tired of reminding us how the peace process in Northern Ireland has been so heavily inspired by the example of the European Parliament and the European project.”

"As he liked to recall: ‘The union of Europe was the inspiration for our [Good Friday] agreement. The first time I went to Strasbourg in 1979 as a Member of the European Parliament, and I went to neighbouring Germany, I thought that if, in 1945, someone had said that these two countries would be reunited in Europe and that Strasbourg would be the symbol city of this hope, they would have been sent to the psychiatrist. The European Union is the best example of conflict resolution in the history of the world. All the regions at war must study the way in which Europe was built.’

"Thus, this project is particularly dear to our hearts and we are honoured to contribute to the remembrance of his legacy.”

Tim Attwood, Foundation Secretary, John and Pat Hume Foundation said: “The John and Pat Hume Foundation welcome this excellent opportunity to partner with the European Parliament Liaison Office UK and Ulster University to showcase John Hume’s work as a Member of the European Parliament and the fact that the mission of the European Union inspired his courageous journey to build peace and reconciliation in Ireland through dialogue, partnership and bridge-building.

“Fifty years after Ireland officially became a member of the European Economic Community (EEC), it is our duty to keep faith with the Hume principles, keep his dream of peace and non-violence alive and inspire current and emerging courageous leaders for peaceful change, at home and in conflicts internationally, who will chart a better way forward and build a more just and prosperous future for all our children.”