The Derry and NW branch of the National Union of Journalists organised the act of solidarity vigil for Anas al-Sharif and “all our fellow journalists and media workers killed by the Israeli occupation forces in Palestine”.

Members of the public also attended the event, which took place at the Guildhall .

It coincided with a national vigil in Dublin and other vigils organised by branches throughout Ireland.

The public event was organised to give “voice to the growing abhorrence and anger at the continuing slaughter of truth-tellers”.

Addressing the killing of five media workers in Gaza, an NUJ spokesperson said: “The drone attack late on Sunday hit a tent for journalists positioned outside the main gate of Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital, killing seven people.

"Among the dead were Al Jazeera correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh, camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Moamen Aliwa and Mohammed Noufal and Anas Al Sharif, one of the best known Al Jazeera journalists in the region. An assistant and two other civilians not connected to Al Jazeera were also killed.”

