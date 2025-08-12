IN PICTURES: NUJ host vigil in Derry for Al-Jazeera journalists murdered in Gaza

By Brendan McDaid
Published 12th Aug 2025, 12:37 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 12:59 BST
Journalists working across the north west gathered in Derry on Monday evening to take part in a vigil following the killing of a team of fellow media personnel in Gaza.

The Derry and NW branch of the National Union of Journalists organised the act of solidarity vigil for Anas al-Sharif and “all our fellow journalists and media workers killed by the Israeli occupation forces in Palestine”.

Members of the public also attended the event, which took place at the Guildhall .

It coincided with a national vigil in Dublin and other vigils organised by branches throughout Ireland.

The public event was organised to give “voice to the growing abhorrence and anger at the continuing slaughter of truth-tellers”.

Addressing the killing of five media workers in Gaza, an NUJ spokesperson said: “The drone attack late on Sunday hit a tent for journalists positioned outside the main gate of Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital, killing seven people.

"Among the dead were Al Jazeera correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh, camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Moamen Aliwa and Mohammed Noufal and Anas Al Sharif, one of the best known Al Jazeera journalists in the region. An assistant and two other civilians not connected to Al Jazeera were also killed.”

Some of the attendance at a vigil held in Guildhall Square to highlight the murder of Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza by Israel Defence Forces. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal

Some of the attendance at a vigil held in Guildhall Square to highlight the murder of Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza by Israel Defence Forces.

Some of the attendance at a vigil held in Guildhall Square to highlight the murder of Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza by Israel Defence Forces.

Some of the attendance at the NUJ vigil.

NUJ vigil

Some of the attendance at the NUJ vigil.

Some of the attendance at the NUJ vigil.

NUJ vigil

Some of the attendance at the NUJ vigil.

Some of the attendance at the NUJ vigil.

NUJ vigil

Some of the attendance at the NUJ vigil.

