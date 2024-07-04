‘Incredibly upsetting’ 12 year old children are contacting Donegal Rape Crisis Centre, says Pringle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Children aged 12 are contacting the Donegal Rape Crisis Centre after suffering sexual violence, it’s been reported.

The centre has had to apply to the RTÉ Toy Show for funding such is the demand for its services, Independent TD Thomas Pringle told the Dáil. He described the situation as ‘devastating’.

“On multiple occasions in this Chamber, I have raised the fact that the Donegal Rape Crisis Centre has had to apply for funding from the RTÉ toy show appeal to enable it to reduce the age of access to its services from 14 to 12 because of the high demand for services for younger people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This year, the centre will receive €16,000 from the appeal for therapies for 12-to-18-year-olds affected by the trauma of sexual violence. What happens if the toy show goes on to somewhere else? Will this all stop?” he asked.

Thomas Pringle.

Deputy Pringle said it was ‘incredibly upsetting’ children are presenting at the centre and that perpetrators are often the same age.

“It is devastating that in County Donegal, children as young as 12 are now contacting the centre to report incidents of sexual violence. In many cases, the offending party is of a similar age.

"This shows that not only is there a rise in the number of young people experiencing sexual violence but also a rise in the number of young people perpetrating sexual violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad