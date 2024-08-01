Into the West gives mixed reaction to final version of All-Island Strategic Rail Review

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rail lobby ‘Into The West’ have given a mixed reaction to the final version of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review (AISRR).

The AISRR has called for the prioritisation of a new railway between Derry and Portadown, a line from Derry to Letterkenny, and potential new stations between Derry and Coleraine.

But Into the West say they are disappointed changes to the draft plan suggested by the rail lobby after it was published in July 2023 have not been included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Into The West Chair Steve Bradley said: “It’s fantastic to see the final version of the all-island rail strategy released at long last, and it contains much to be positive about for the north-west.

Steve Bradley

"The strategy recommends reopening a rail line between Derry and Portadown - via Strabane, Omagh and Dungannon, as well as reconnecting Derry with Letterkenny.

"Together those steps would link the north-west of the island directly to Dublin, bring rail back to Tyrone and Donegal, and create a second and faster rail route to Belfast from this area.

"The proposal to reconnect Limavady to the rail network is also very welcome, and something Into The West has been campaigning for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. Bradley said there were ‘aspects of the report that should be of genuine concern’.

He referred to the speed on the railway lines to Derry. The report commits to 200kmph trains on the core network including on the new dual tracked electrified line between Portadown and Derry.

Mr. Bradley said: “The draft version said that every core city on the island (of which Derry is one) should have 200 kilometres per hour rail services – but then singled out Derry alone for a recommended slower speed of services instead.

"It has since been claimed that was done in error, with the final version of the report now stating that Derry should also have 200 kilometres per hour services – but it qualifies that by saying ‘only where this is found in further study to be beneficial’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"None of the other seven core cities have such a caveat attached to their rail services – so yet again Derry is being singled out for a lower quality of provision than everywhere else.

"This theme is replicated again when it comes to rail freight. The strategy says that all seven core cities on the island should have a rail freight hub – but then refuses to propose one for Derry.

"So yet again – the report is going against its own recommendations by singling Derry out for poorer services. It really needs to be explained by politicians and civil servants why this keeps happening to Derry?”

Mr Bradley continued: “Other concerns with the final strategy include the fact that it proposes leaving Fermanagh as the only county in Ireland or Britain without rail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And it also leaves the vast majority of Donegal without even a basic level of rail. In short – none of the feedback we submitted to the consultation on the draft report last year has been listened to.”

He concluded: “It is now time for the Minister [John O’Dowd] to start swapping words for action and delivery. He must make clear that key rail proposals such as re-opening Derry-Portadown are a top priority within this strategy, and that they will be expedited and funded accordingly.”