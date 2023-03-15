Jeremy Hunt announces £3m to tackle paramilitarism and £40m for greater participation at third level

He has also allocated up to £40m to increase participation in third level education across the North.

The increase expenditure is on top of a £130m increase in the North’s ‘block grant’ that has been triggered via the Barnett formula.

"I am allocating up to £3 million to extend the Tackling Paramilitarism Programme and up to £40 million to extend further and higher education participation,” he told MPs while announcing his budget in the British House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt leaves Downing Street with the despatch box to present his spring budget to parliament on March 15, 2023 in London, England. Highlights of the 2023 budget are an increase in the tax-free allowance for pensions which the Chancellor hopes will stem the number of people taking retirement, a package of help for swimming pools affected by the increase in energy bills and changes to childcare support for parents on universal credit. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Mr. Hunt’s budget document, which was published on Wednesday states that the £3m allocation will extend the Tackling Paramilitarism Programme enable the ‘programme to continue its positive work to tackle paramilitarism in Northern Ireland and strengthen community resilience’.

The existing Executive programme is administered by the Department of Justice.

It has included: Aspire, which targeted marginalised men who are most susceptible to paramilitary/criminal influence

The Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) - a Law Enforcement Task Force consisting of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), The National Crime Agency (NCA) and Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC)

Community safety and Engagement - local interventions that enhance problem-solving around issues impacting on the community, and that promote engagement with, and visibility of, policing.

