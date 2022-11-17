Jeremy Hunt provides no clarity on when £342m package of £400 energy payments will land

The payments – which have been delayed due to the lack of an Executive – were mentioned in the Autumn Statement published by the Chancellor of the Exchequer on Thursday.

It states: “The government’s Energy Bills Support Scheme provides a £400 non-repayable discount to eligible households to help with their energy bills over winter 2022-23.

"Equivalent support will be provided to eligible households in Northern Ireland through the Energy Bills Support Scheme NI, costing £342 million in 2022-23.”

Jeremy Hunt

However, Mr. Hunt did not make explicit reference to the scheme in the British House of Commons.

Yesterday the British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab claimed Mr. Hunt would be saying more on the £400 energy payment today.

DUP MP Ian Paisley today asked: “Could the Chancellor outline for us, for the third time, when will those payments will actually be made to Northern Ireland?”

Mr. Hunt replied: “I am very aware that when it comes to fuel poverty issues it is a different situation in NI.

“I've had a number of discussions with my officials and I'm aware that energy consumption patterns are slightly different so, if I may, I will write to him with details on that and engage with him separately.”