Jeremy Hunt provides no clarity on when £342m package of £400 energy payments will land

British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has not indicated when households in the north will eventually receive their promised £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme payments as part of a £342m support package.

By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 1:45pm

The payments – which have been delayed due to the lack of an Executive – were mentioned in the Autumn Statement published by the Chancellor of the Exchequer on Thursday.

It states: “The government’s Energy Bills Support Scheme provides a £400 non-repayable discount to eligible households to help with their energy bills over winter 2022-23.

"Equivalent support will be provided to eligible households in Northern Ireland through the Energy Bills Support Scheme NI, costing £342 million in 2022-23.”

Jeremy Hunt

However, Mr. Hunt did not make explicit reference to the scheme in the British House of Commons.

Oil home heating payment doubled to £200

Yesterday the British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab claimed Mr. Hunt would be saying more on the £400 energy payment today.

DUP MP Ian Paisley today asked: “Could the Chancellor outline for us, for the third time, when will those payments will actually be made to Northern Ireland?”

Mr. Hunt replied: “I am very aware that when it comes to fuel poverty issues it is a different situation in NI.

“I've had a number of discussions with my officials and I'm aware that energy consumption patterns are slightly different so, if I may, I will write to him with details on that and engage with him separately.”

The £400 EBSS payment is being delivered by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) in England, which has not yet announced a timeline for roll-out.

Uniform £100 oil payment branded ‘unfair’ as two thirds of homes face bills up, on average, £1,080

